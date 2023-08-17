Xpressdocs Wins 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award For "Best Marketing Resource Management Platform"

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Xpressdocs, a leading provider of brand management and direct marketing solutions, has been selected as winner of the "Best Marketing Resource Management Platform" award in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Xpressdocs' brand management platform offers multiple automation options. These include Automated Direct Mail, which manages extensive direct mail campaigns based on automatic triggers, and Automated Prospect Marketing, which creates marketing materials for users with minimal user input. The platform serves as a centralized location to store, manage, share, and manipulate marketing resources as well as offering branded design templates and on-demand, self-service capabilities.

Additional breakthrough marketing tools available within the platform include pre-written newsletters, presentation covers and binding tools, Print and Video brochures, digital ads and social media images as well as list-building tools to break into new neighborhoods, zip codes, and cities. Xpressdocs' breadth of customizable products also expands beyond standard business cards and stationery to provide branded promotional products like apparel, drinkware, office supplies and yard signs.

Xpressdocs solutions seamlessly merge with any database, CRM or other marketing software. Single sign-on gives clients control over access, while additional APIs help users find templates for creating impactful assets and campaigns. Xpressdocs' in-house printing and mailing facility comes with state-of-the-art presses and dedicated experts. Finally, Solution Consultants are available to help with both technical aspects and marketing strategy, and clients receive their own dedicated Account Manager.

"When we design new technology, we hope it makes a tangible difference in marketers' day-to-day efforts, and we pride ourselves on providing curated martech solutions you can't find anywhere else. It's not just the tech aspect, however, that is our focus," said Darrin Rayner, CEO of Xpressdocs. "In order for technology to produce measurable, made-to-order marketing solutions, we believe in also providing a superior customer experience. Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for recognizing the importance of our holistic approach. We are proud to handle everything ourselves for the entire customer journey."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

"Xpressdocs stands out because their software is versatile, and they also provide in-house production and assistance. While other companies create automation that handles a single marketing task, the Xpressdocs' platform houses multiple automation types with various capabilities," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "We're pleased to recognize Xpressdocs as our 'Best Marketing Resource Management Platform' for 2023. When brands need to consolidate their marketing resources and make them accessible to a distributed workforce, they need a trusted brand management platform such as this one."

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Xpressdocs

Xpressdocs‥has over 20 years of experience as an innovative provider of brand management and direct marketing solutions. Xpressdocs' solutions are highly configurable, enabling a distributed user base to efficiently source and customize a wide range of brand-compliant products and services. Xpressdocs' proprietary software, US-based contact center, and vertically integrated fulfillment capabilities combine to deliver unmatched quality, consistency, and speed to market while helping our client organizations realize significant cost reductions through automation and reduced overhead. Xpressdocs is a proud partner to organizations that span the spectrum of growth phases, from start-ups to established Fortune 500 brands.

Media Contact

James Johnson, MarTech Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, [email protected], https://martechbreakthrough.com/

Twitter

SOURCE MarTech Breakthrough