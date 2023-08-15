Xprez Marketing SEM Agency Launches with Innovative SEO Sprints

'SEO Sprints,' a novel approach to SEO, has been launched by Xprez Marketing SEM Agency, aiming to minimize costs and increase visibility by squeezing a year-long project into a 12-week time frame. This cost-effective model uses data-guided strategies to boost visibility for businesses of different sizes without excessive spending.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xprez Marketing SEM Agency is proud to announce the launch of their revolutionary new approach to search engine optimization. SEO Sprints are designed to dramatically reduce the timeline of a 12-month project into just 12 weeks while maximizing visibility and minimizing costs. This innovative approach makes success more achievable for startups, MLEs, and B2B companies.