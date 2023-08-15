Xprez Marketing SEM Agency Launches with Innovative SEO Sprints

'SEO Sprints,' a novel approach to SEO, has been launched by Xprez Marketing SEM Agency, aiming to minimize costs and increase visibility by squeezing a year-long project into a 12-week time frame. This cost-effective model uses data-guided strategies to boost visibility for businesses of different sizes without excessive spending.
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xprez Marketing SEM Agency is proud to announce the launch of their revolutionary new approach to search engine optimization. SEO Sprints are designed to dramatically reduce the timeline of a 12-month project into just 12 weeks while maximizing visibility and minimizing costs. This innovative approach makes success more achievable for startups, MLEs, and B2B companies.
Xprez Marketing SEM Agency is a digital marketing agency based in San Diego, California, specializing in search engine marketing and online advertising. Their goal is to help businesses of all sizes maximize their sales potential by utilizing cutting-edge technology combined with experienced SEM professionals. Xprez aims to deliver quality results fast through an express SEM service focused on getting businesses the attention they need as quickly as possible.
SEO Sprints from Xprez Marketing optimize organic traffic goals using a cost-effective solution that eliminates costly retainer fees. By harnessing data-driven strategies, businesses can maximize visibility without spending a fortune on services they don't need. The streamlined approach helps ensure success quickly so you can return to running your business.
About Xprez SEM Agency:
Xprez SEM Agency is located at 845 15th Street, Suite 103, in San Diego, CA, 92101. Visit www.xprezmarketing.com for more information, contact [email protected], or call (619) 798-8155 and speak with Marko Bravo today!
Media Contact
Marko Bravo, Xprez Marketing, 1 6197988155, [email protected], https://www.xprezmarketing.com/
SOURCE Xprez Marketing
Share this article