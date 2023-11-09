XProtect 2023 R2 Wins Top VMS Award in 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

We're thrilled that the security community has recognized the innovation and capabilities that XProtect 2023 R2 delivers for enhanced security and operational efficiency, said Tim Palmquist, VP of the Americas, Milestone Systems. Post this

XProtect 2023 R2 introduced powerful new features including Adaptive Playback, Video Restrictions, and improvements in XProtect Management Server Failover capabilities. The release focuses on an improved user experience, it gives operators the ability to limit access to certain video sequences, and it provides increased security with new management server failover enhancements.

"SecurityInfoWatch congratulates all of the award winners in our annual Reader's Choice Awards," said SecurityInfoWatch Editorial Director Steve Lasky. "These products represent the best of the best among the newest technologies that are helping to secure people and property."

Milestone Systems leads the industry with the world's widest device support, uncompromising reliability, flexibility, and premium integration capabilities. The XProtect open platform video management software currently supports more than 13,000 different security devices from more than 3,000 of the industry's leading technology partners. Technology partners include providers of network video cameras, NVRs, cloud technologies, access control, alarm and detection systems, video analytics, GPS technology, laser scanners, emergency call boxes, and much more.

