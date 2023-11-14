XProtect 2023 R3 Boosts Efficiency, Collaboration, and System Control

With this newest software release, users will have increased tools to drive productivity, collaboration, and scalability. For enterprises seeking an intelligent foundation that transforms video data into actionable insights, XProtect 2023 R3 is a platform that promises unlimited potential.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Milestone Systems, a leading provider of video technology, announces the release of XProtect 2023 R3, the latest version of its highly scalable, flexible, data-driven video management software (VMS). This update builds on XProtect's leading open platform technology with new capabilities that increase operational efficiency, enhance collaboration, and provide tighter system control.

New XProtect 2023 R3 key features:

Onboarding Feature Guide: This built-in feature in the Web Client presents operators with information on how the Web Client is structured. This helps operators be more efficient, making onboarding of new employees easier and faster.

Role-Based Alarm Notifications: Users can now create alarm notification profiles that route alerts to specific operators based on their function. This prevents alarm fatigue by only sending relevant alarms to each user and helps operators focus on what really matters. Response times improve by putting critical alerts immediately in the right hands.

In addition to these top new features, the 2023 R3 update contains a wide array of other enhancements, including cybersecurity hardening, improved VMS resilience, and expanded integrations with third-party systems via XProtect's open API architecture.

The 2023 R3 release continues Milestone's commitment to pushing the boundaries of open-platform video technologies. The company's focus on innovation ensures that XProtect users always have access to the latest capabilities to maximize the value of their video infrastructure.

XProtect users under current Milestone Care can download the 2023 R3 update at no additional cost. Organizations not currently using XProtect are encouraged to explore how they can benefit from the industry's most powerful and flexible open platform VMS.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: http://www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

