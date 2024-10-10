XR Health Secures Utility Patent for Groundbreaking Virtual and Augmented Reality Telecommunication Platforms

XR Health announces a new U.S. patent for its Virtual and Augmented Reality Telecommunication Platforms, enabling real-time remote healthcare, personalized treatment, and multi-user collaboration in immersive virtual environments.

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Ill., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XR Health, a leading innovator in immersive digital healthcare technology, proudly announces the issuance of a new U.S. utility patent (Patent No. US 12,067,324 B2) for its Virtual and Augmented Reality Telecommunication Platforms. This patent highlights XR Health's commitment to advancing clinical treatment and patient evaluation through immersive virtual environments.