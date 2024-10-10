XR Health Secures Utility Patent for Groundbreaking Virtual and Augmented Reality Telecommunication Platforms

XR Health announces a new U.S. patent for its Virtual and Augmented Reality Telecommunication Platforms, enabling real-time remote healthcare, personalized treatment, and multi-user collaboration in immersive virtual environments.
BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Ill., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XR Health, a leading innovator in immersive digital healthcare technology, proudly announces the issuance of a new U.S. utility patent (Patent No. US 12,067,324 B2) for its Virtual and Augmented Reality Telecommunication Platforms. This patent highlights XR Health's commitment to advancing clinical treatment and patient evaluation through immersive virtual environments.
The patented technology enables real-time, multi-layered virtual and augmented reality experiences for medical treatment, rehabilitation, and training. By integrating biometric sensors and telecommunication capabilities, XR Health's platform allows healthcare providers to track patient performance remotely and adjust treatments in real-time, providing personalized care regardless of location.
Key features of the patented platform include:
- Real-time Patient Data Monitoring: Collects and transmits biometric and positional data to healthcare providers for real-time assessment.
- Multi-User Collaboration: Allows multiple users, including healthcare providers, patients, and trainees, to interact within a shared virtual environment.
- Dynamic Treatment Adjustments: Automatically adapts therapeutic activities based on patient performance metrics.
- Immersive Treatment Protocols: Uses VR/AR/MR overlays to guide patients through rehabilitation and assessment tasks.
The issuance of this patent further cements XR Health's position as a leader in the Immersive health space, continuing to develop solutions that enhance accessibility and effectiveness in patient care.
For more information, visit https://www.xr.health or contact [email protected]
Media Contact
Info, XRHealth, 1 8579906111, [email protected], https://www.xr.health/
SOURCE XRHealth
