Xreality Group Limited expands Operator XR to Mexican Market

XReality Group Limited has partnered with TSA, a trusted technology provider, to bring its advanced VR technology, Operator XR, to law enforcement and military markets across Mexico. This strategic collaboration opens doors to a vast network of approximately 500,000 officers, offering them a realistic, immersive and portable training solution.

SYDNEY, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) is pleased to announce that it has formalised a partnership with a key technology partner in Mexico for the distribution of Operator XR's VR technology for Law Enforcement and Military markets.

Tecnología en Sistemas de Apoyo SA (TSA) are a trusted provider to State Police and Judicial agencies across Mexico, having successfully designed, built and implemented the standard judicial recording system used across the majority of Mexican states. Founded in 1999, TSA is a skilled technology services company, trusted by Mexico state agencies, and offers Operator XR access into key Law Enforcement Agencies across Mexico.

Mexico Law Enforcement consists of 2 Federal, 31 State and over 1800 Municipal Agencies, that also encompass Military units performing a Law Enforcement function, including the Mexican National Guard. In total there are approximately 500,000 police officers across the country. Operator XR and TSA have together identified a business development pipeline in 2024, giving rise to the formalisation of this partnership.

Operator XR's Law Enforcement Training Simulators allow Police and Law Enforcement agencies to train operational tactics and procedures using a highly portable, easy to use and incredibly realistic Virtual Reality system that does not require internet, is highly secure and easily configurable.

Virtual Reality based training with Operator XR technology offers a low cost, and lower risk alternative to traditional training approaches, reducing demand on staffing resources. The technology increases trainee throughput and allows higher levels of training repeatability, with simpler and easier access to training at any time, in any location.

Wayne Jones, CEO, XRG, said "Following significant interest in Operator XR from numerous Mexican law enforcement agencies and military, we are excited to announce the growth of our distribution network through local market leader TSA, enabling the supply and support of Operator XR on the ground in Mexico."

About xReality Group Limited

xReality Group Limited are leaders in enterprise software development for mission critical simulations for military and law enforcement. The company develops and operates physical and digital simulations. Portfolio companies include Indoor Skydiving facilities, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment, training, and production.

Operator XR provides Military and Law Enforcement agencies with a unique, integrated Mission Planning & Rehearsal System, which is portable, secure and highly immersive. See operatorxr.com

The Company is listed on ASX on under the code XRG.

For further information visit: www.xrgroup.com.au

