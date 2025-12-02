XRHealth Acquires Innerworld, Expanding the World's Most Comprehensive XR Therapeutic Platform

"Innerworld has built a powerful community model, and we're excited to combine that strength with XRHealth's clinical innovation to deliver meaningful care at scale," Eran Orr, Founder and CEO of XRHealth. Post this

As part of the acquisition, Innerworld will become an integrated component of the XRHealth product ecosystem, adding new functionality, expanded care modalities, and broader usability across additional conditions and patient populations. This integration will also enable XRHealth to begin offering a comprehensive stepped care model incorporating group therapy and peer support across its entire ecosystem. This marks an important milestone in advancing XRHealth's ongoing vision to expand and strengthen the world's most comprehensive XR therapeutic platform.

"Bringing Innerworld into XRHealth allows us to dramatically expand access to immersive mental health therapeutic intervention. Innerworld has built a powerful community model, and we're excited to combine that strength with XRHealth's clinical innovation to deliver meaningful care at scale," says Eran Orr, Founder and CEO of XRHealth.

Innerworld Founder and clinical psychologist Dr. Noah Robinson will join XRHealth as Chief Clinical Officer, guiding clinical strategy and overseeing the incorporation of Innerworld's evidence-informed Cognitive Behavioral Immersion™ approach into XRHealth's end-to-end immersive care platform.

"Virtual worlds saved my life as a teenager, which drove me to build Innerworld with our team: A place where people can go to connect and heal through learning evidence-based tools. By joining XRHealth, we are combining our scalable social intervention with their suite of world-class interventions and infrastructure. Together we will leverage the power of immersive technology and AI to transform healthcare into a scalable, evidence-based reality that will change millions of lives," added Dr. Noah Robinson.

Innerworld's virtual community offers hundreds of peer-support sessions and skill-building events each week, helping users address anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, ADHD, and other mental-health challenges through anonymous, avatar-based engagement. A 2023 peer-reviewed study in JMIR Mental Health found that participants engaging in Innerworld's CBI program experienced significant reductions in self-reported depression and anxiety symptoms over time, with community social support predicting greater improvements in depressive symptoms. These findings underscore the role and impact of immersive peer-support environments at scale.

This acquisition reinforces XRHealth's leadership in immersive therapeutics and expands the company's ability to deliver accessible, scalable, and clinically aligned mental health support for individuals worldwide.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is the world's leading XR healthcare platform, combining immersive technology with evidence-based therapeutic programs across physical, cognitive, and behavioral health. Operating globally, XRHealth is an FDA-registered medical platform and a pioneer in running telehealth clinics powered by advanced therapeutic technology. The company partners with providers, payers, and health systems to deliver better outcomes through immersive, accessible, and scalable care. Learn more at www.xr.health.

About Innerworld

Innerworld is a virtual mental health platform offering anonymous peer-support communities and evidence-informed wellness tools. With more than 120,000 users and 20,000 group sessions facilitated, Innerworld provides accessible, supportive mental health environments in immersive virtual worlds.

