XRHealth Acquires Swing Therapeutics, Expanding Its Platform to Mobile Digital Therapeutics

XRHealth acquires Swing Therapeutics to expand its AI-powered digital health platform beyond XR into mobile apps, wearables, and FDA-authorized digital therapeutics for chronic pain and fibromyalgia, creating a comprehensive, reimbursable care platform

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acquisition Extends Digital Health Care from Augmented and Virtual Reality Glasses to Smartphone Apps, Smartwatches and IoT Devices, Combining AI and Licensed Clinicians to Deliver Continuous, Reimbursable Care for Chronic Conditions.

XRHealth, the leading platform for therapeutic technologies, today announced the acquisition of Swing Therapeutics, a leading developer of digital therapies and the virtual care platform Swing Care for chronic pain conditions. The acquisition propels XRHealth as the largest extended reality digital health platform for chronic conditions, bringing digital healthcare seamlessly across multiple digital devices including augmented and virtual reality glasses, smart phone apps, smartwatches, and IoT wearables, combining AI and licensed physicians to treat patients across multiple technologies.

The acquisition adds Swing Therapeutics' FDA De Novo–authorized Stanza program to XRHealth's existing behavioral health and chronic pain capabilities, deepening the platform's reach into two of the most underrated conditions in the country: fibromyalgia and chronic pain.

"When we founded Swing, we believed that the future of chronic pain care had to look fundamentally different: more accessible, more personalized, and grounded in evidence," says Mike Rosenbluth, Founder and CEO of Swing Therapeutics. "Joining XRHealth means we can deliver on that vision at an expanded scale, with clinicians and technology working together through a single platform where patients can access every dimension of their care."

Swing Therapeutics' Stanza is the first digital behavioral therapy indicated for treatment of the symptoms of fibromyalgia, a widespread chronic pain condition impacting 10 million people in the United States. In a Phase 3 randomized controlled trial published in The Lancet, Stanza demonstrated significant improvements across symptoms, including fibromyalgia severity, pain intensity, fatigue, sleep and depression.

The acquisition also brings Swing Care, Swing Therapeutics' virtual specialty care platform for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, into the XRHealth ecosystem. Developed in collaboration with leading fibromyalgia clinicians, including Medical Director Dr. Andrea Chadwick, a globally recognized expert in the field, Swing Care delivers comprehensive, multidisciplinary care that combines the Stanza digital therapeutic with medication management, mental health support, and personalized coaching.

"The future of therapeutic care is technology. Not as a supplement to medicine, but as the medicine itself—delivered through AI, monitored by licensed clinicians, reimbursed by insurance, and continuously improved by outcomes data," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "The healthcare system has a supply and demand problem: too few clinicians, too many patients, and costs that are out of reach for most. Technology is how we solve that. XRHealth and Swing Therapeutics together represent the most comprehensive approach to this challenge ever assembled—spanning devices, apps, digital therapeutics, clinical care, and peer support, all in one platform. We are building the infrastructure for the next era of medicine."

A Platform Built for the Whole Patient

Patients with chronic conditions have traditionally navigated a system that treats symptoms in isolation: one specialist, one prescription, one modality at a time. XRHealth's platform transforms that approach, with a closed-loop therapeutic system that combines technology, artificial intelligence, and licensed clinicians to deliver continuous, personalized care for a variety of conditions and combines insights to treat the whole patient.

With the acquisition of Swing Therapeutics, XRHealth can now serve patients across physical, cognitive, and behavioral health with an unmatched depth of clinical evidence and breadth of therapeutic modalities.

The platform is informed by outcomes data, supervised by clinicians, and delivered in a reimbursable model. As new technologies demonstrate clinical value, they are incorporated and made available to patients through their insurance. The result is a platform defined not by what it sells, but by what it achieves — and one that becomes more powerful as it grows.

Proven at Scale, Built for Growth

Founded in 2019, Swing Therapeutics not only brings clinically-validated treatments but also strong commercial momentum and real-world outcomes. Thousands of patients have received high-quality treatment through Swing Care, a comprehensive virtual clinic for chronic pain treatment, with strong clinical outcomes. At the one-year mark, 88.0% of patients reported improvement in overall wellbeing (PGIC), with over half (50.2%) stating they felt "much improved" or better.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is the leading platform for therapeutic technologies, delivering FDA-registered immersive devices, evidence-based digital therapeutic programs, mobile care tools, and peer community support to patients living with chronic physical, cognitive, and behavioral health conditions. XRHealth is licensed across 22 U.S. states and serves patients through Medicare Part B, VA programs, and expanding commercial insurance pathways. Learn more at xr.health.

About Swing Therapeutics

Swing was founded in 2019 with the goal of developing evidence-based digital treatments and virtual care services to help people with chronic illness live their best lives. Swing Therapeutics developed the Stanza® program, an FDA De Novo–authorized prescription digital therapeutic for treatment of fibromyalgia symptoms in adult patients. Stanza is grounded in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and validated by a Phase 3 randomized controlled trial published in The Lancet.

Stanza is available by prescription through Swing Care, a specialty clinic that offers comprehensive treatment for fibromyalgia. Clinical guidelines were developed by Medical Director Dr. Andrea Chadwick, a globally recognized expert in fibromyalgia care. To learn more about Swing Care, visit swing.care

Media Contact

DeeDee Rudenstein, XRHealth, 1 2675219654, [email protected], https://www.xr.health/

SOURCE XRHealth