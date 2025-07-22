XRHealth and Kemtai Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Physical Therapy Through XR and AI-Powered Computer Vision

"Our mission at XRHealth has always been to use cutting-edge technology to redefine how therapy is delivered," said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. Post this

"Our mission at XRHealth has always been to use cutting-edge technology to redefine how therapy is delivered," said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Kemtai's powerful computer vision capabilities complement our immersive XR platform perfectly—making therapy not just more effective, but more enjoyable and personalized."

Kemtai's AI-powered engine enables the real-time tracking of body movements with high accuracy using standard device cameras, eliminating the need for wearables or sensors. When integrated with XRHealth's virtual reality therapy environments, patients can receive immediate visual feedback, performance scores, and clinician-guided instruction in an immersive setting—transforming rehabilitation into an engaging and data-driven experience.

"We're thrilled to partner with XRHealth to elevate physical therapy to the next level," said Mike Telem, Co-Founder of Kemtai. "By combining our technologies, patients can benefit from both immersive motivation and precise motion coaching—all from the comfort of their own home."

This partnership addresses a critical need in the healthcare system: increasing access to high-quality therapy while improving adherence and outcomes. It also positions both companies at the forefront of the growing digital health and rehabilitation space, serving patients across orthopedic, neurological, and post-surgical conditions.

The joint XRHealth-Kemtai solution is expected to launch later this year, initially targeting healthcare providers and payers in North America and Europe.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is the leading XR therapy platform, delivering FDA-registered virtual and augmented reality applications for remote and in-clinic care. XRHealth partners with providers, hospitals, and payers to offer next-generation therapy for physical and cognitive rehabilitation.

About Kemtai

Kemtai is an FDA listed and CE-marked, computer vision AI exercise and assessment platform that provides real-time corrective guidance and adherence tracking for scalable rehab and MSK care. Kemtai runs on any device with a camera (phone, tablet, laptop) and does not require sensors, wearables, or hardware. Kemtai developed the most advanced technology available in the market, analyzing 111 body points, supporting 2000+ different exercises and variations, and providing a superior user experience via API integration or a white-labeled application. Kemtai partners with healthcare systems, digital providers of physical therapy, and wellness platforms to drive financial, operational, and outcomes-based benefits.

