XRHealth and NeuroVirt Announce Collaboration to Expand XR-Based Neurorehabilitation

"Integrating NeuroVirt into our platform strengthens XRHealth's mission to deliver clinically meaningful XR therapies," said Eran Orr, Founder & CEO of XRHealth. Post this

"Integrating NeuroVirt into our platform strengthens XRHealth's mission to deliver clinically meaningful XR therapies," said Eran Orr, Founder & CEO of XRHealth. "This partnership allows us to expand our therapeutic ecosystem with engaging, movement-focused rehabilitation experiences that support real-world recovery and improved patient outcomes."

"As the population of patients recovering from neurological conditions grows and lives longer, the need for accessible, effective rehabilitation solutions is increasing," said Dr. Eve Gregoriou, Co-Founder of NeuroVirt. "This collaboration with XRHealth brings our MOTUS XR rehabilitation games to a wider audience, supporting clinicians and patients in a market where scalable, clinically designed therapy content is more important than ever. While our Cortico platform continues to serve our business clients with advanced assessment and reporting, we're excited to share the benefits of our XR games within XRHealth's ecosystem to reach more patients and enhance recovery outcomes."

NeuroVirt's XR rehabilitation games are now available within XRHealth's Physio Space as part of a clinician-led XR rehabilitation environment.

Watch an overview of NeuroVirt here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Y7DtgFCTK4

About XRHealth

XRHealth is a digital therapeutics company using extended reality to deliver evidence-based healthcare solutions. Its platform is used by clinics, hospitals, and providers to support physical therapy, pain management, mental health, and neurological rehabilitation. XRHealth combines XR technology with clinical protocols and real-time data to support personalized care and patient engagement.

Learn more at www.xr.health.

About NeuroVirt

NeuroVirt is a mixed reality XR upper and lower limb solution with sensor technology that provides high-intensity movement rehabilitation, remote patient monitoring, instant assessments, and compensation tracking.

Learn more at www.neurovirt.io.

Media Contact

XRHealth Public Relations, XRHealth, 1 857-990-6111, [email protected], https://www.xr.health/

SOURCE XRHealth