XRHealth Announces New XR Clinician AI Assistant, a Custom Avatar Available for Clinicians to Use for Patient Education & Guidance

The XR Clinician AI Assistant is Designed to Alleviate Clinicians From Routine Daily Tasks So they Can Treat More Patients

BOSTON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XRHealth, a pioneer in therapeutic virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and extended reality (XR) solutions, announces today a new AI clinician assistant, a customizable avatar that can educate patients about their condition and provide guidance. The XRHealth AI Clinician Assistant was developed to alleviate clinicians from routine daily tasks, like education, to enhance the clinician's capacity to treat more patients.

Clinicians are overwhelmed with repetitive patient education, limiting the time available for actual treatment. XRHealth's XR Clinician AI Assistant provides patients with real-time guidance, explanations, and support so that clinicians can focus on delivering high-quality care.

The XR Clinician AI Assistant is an intelligent virtual assistant that helps clinicians:

Guide patients through their conditions & treatments

Provide real-time explanations & support during sessions

Reduce time spent on repetitive patient education

Enhance clinician efficiency by focusing on treatment

"At XRHealth, our mission is to empower clinicians by reducing their burden and expanding their capacity to treat more patients," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "The XR Clinician AI Assistant is a pivotal step in achieving this goal, providing clinicians with an intelligent tool to handle patient education while they focus on delivering personalized care. By integrating AI into the therapeutic process, we are driving the next evolution in digital healthcare and reinforcing our commitment to advancing clinical efficiency and patient outcomes."

For more information about the XR Clinician AI Assistant, visit here.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is a leading provider of AI-powered, immersive healthcare solutions, leveraging extended reality (XR) technology to transform patient care and rehabilitation. With a mission to enhance medical treatments and improve patient outcomes, XRHealth offers an advanced platform supporting various applications, including physical therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, pain management, and mental health. In addition to developing cutting-edge technology, XRHealth operates its own clinics and collaborates with healthcare organizations worldwide, enabling seamless integration of XR therapies into diverse clinical settings. With the recent acquisition of RealizedCare, XRHealth has strengthened its position at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare innovation. By integrating mixed reality and AI-driven triage tools, XRHealth enables value-based care delivery, enhancing efficiency and patient experience. For more information visit: www.xr.health

