XRHealth Awarded U.S. Patent for Pioneering XR System Measuring Upper-Limb Impairments

"Clinicians need tools that are quick and accurate, but also reflect how patients actually move in daily life," said Miki Levy, Co-Founder and CTO of XRHealth. "This patented system enables clinicians to gather precise data in real time, directly from patients practicing daily activities in XR."

The technology delivers sensory stimuli, tracks the three-dimensional trajectory of limb motion, and generates motion parameters such as timing, smoothness, and accuracy. Because the assessments take place in immersive, interactive environments, patients perform movements that mirror natural daily activities—yielding insights that are both quantitatively precise and clinically relevant.

This innovation has potential to transform rehabilitation and treatment for a range of neurological and musculoskeletal conditions, including stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, and other movement disorders.

"By combining simplicity, speed, and realistic movement data, our technology turns upper-limb assessment into a powerful tool for both evaluation and therapy," Levy concluded.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is a leading provider of AI-powered, immersive healthcare solutions, leveraging extended reality (XR) technology to transform patient care and rehabilitation. XRHealth offers an advanced therapeutic platform supporting physical therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, pain management, and mental health. With a mission to improve clinical outcomes through innovation, XRHealth integrates mixed reality, motion analytics, and AI-driven insights into diverse healthcare settings worldwide. For more information, visit www.xr.health.

