XRHealth Launches AI-Enhanced Multidisciplinary XR Therapeutic Platform

"Our new AI-powered platform represents a transformative step in healthcare technology," said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "By combining artificial intelligence with immersive XR experiences, we're enabling clinicians to create tailored, interactive therapeutic environments that adapt to each patient's unique needs. This platform not only improves patient engagement but also has the potential to significantly elevate clinical outcomes across a wide range of treatments."

In addition to the AI Generator Space, XRHealth is incorporating AI into three other critical areas of its platform:

•AI Treatment Search – Delivers targeted recommendations by identifying the most relevant environments for specific conditions.

•AI Reports Analysis – Automatically generates detailed insights from therapy sessions by comparing real-time data with patient history, past interactions, and industry benchmarks.

•AI Treatment Plan – Provides clinicians with personalized treatment suggestions based on comprehensive data analysis, improving therapeutic strategies and patient outcomes.

Designed for a wide range of medical applications, including physical therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, pain management, and mental health, this multidisciplinary solution empowers clinicians with an AI-driven toolkit to enhance patient engagement, increase efficiency, and drive better clinical outcomes.

Join us for our Launch Event on November 19th, featuring a keynote by industry leader Walter Greenleaf and an in-depth demonstration of our enhanced AI-powered platform. Sign up now to secure your spot and be among the first to experience the future of healthcare technology.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is a pioneering company in the development of immersive therapeutic solutions, leveraging VR and XR technologies to revolutionize healthcare. The XRHealth platform empowers clinicians with personalized treatment plans that enhance patient engagement and improve clinical outcomes across multiple therapeutic areas. With strategic acquisitions such as Amelia Virtual Care and NeuroReality, XRHealth is on a mission to become the largest XR therapeutic platform globally, advancing the boundaries of virtual healthcare for diverse patient needs.

