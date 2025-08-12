XRHealth Launches Unified Platform XRHealth 2.0 - The World's Largest Unified XR Therapeutic Ecosystem

"We are building the world's largest XR healthcare platform for both patients and clinicians, empowering them with cutting-edge tools that make therapy globally scalable, clinically robust, and operationally seamless," said Eran Orr, Founder and CEO of XRHealth. Post this

For patients, this seamless, simplified experience powered by advanced technology ensures that access to care is immediate and frustration-free. For clinicians, all therapy management tools now live under one unified dashboard, enabling faster onboarding, streamlined treatment assignment, and deeper visibility into patient progress across multiple therapeutic areas.

XRHealth's platform is FDA-registered, meeting the highest safety and efficacy standards for therapeutic care. In addition, it is now recognized as durable medical equipment (DME) reimbursable under Medicare. This designation removes key financial and administrative barriers, opening the door for more patients to access essential, high-quality care.

"We are building the world's largest XR healthcare platform for both patients and clinicians, empowering them with cutting-edge tools that make therapy globally scalable, clinically robust, and operationally seamless," said Eran Orr, Founder and CEO of XRHealth.

Powering the Future of Immersive Care

XRHealth Platform 2.0 fully integrates technologies and capabilities from XRHealth's recent strategic activity, including:

The 2023 merger with Amelia Virtual Care, strengthening XRHealth's global presence in virtual behavioral health.

The 2024 acquisition of NeuroReality, bringing cognitive neurorehabilitation and gamified therapy into the XR ecosystem.

The 2025 acquisition of Realized Care, which itself was born from the merger of BehaVR and Fern Health, expanding XRHealth's reach into pain management, mental wellness, and chronic condition support.

The 2025 strategic partnership with Kemtai, enhancing XRHealth's offering with real-time computer vision and motion coaching for physical therapy and rehabilitation.

Together, these assets power a comprehensive, science-backed platform that supports a full spectrum of therapeutic needs.

For the first time, all capabilities are unified in a single, seamless platform, offering clinicians and patients an experience that's intuitive, flexible, and built for scale. With XRHealth Platform 2.0, the company is opening its ecosystem to the world—actively inviting third-party developers to integrate their programs directly into the XRHealth environment. This open approach transforms XRHealth into a collaborative hub for innovation in immersive healthcare, enabling partners to reach patients globally while enhancing the platform's breadth and depth of therapeutic offerings.

With this launch, XRHealth cements its leadership position in the digital health market, now serving tens of thousands of patients through a platform trusted by providers, payers, and partners worldwide.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is the world's leading XR healthcare platform, combining immersive technology with evidence-based therapeutic programs across physical, cognitive, and behavioral health. Operating globally, XRHealth is an FDA-registered medical platform and a pioneer in running telehealth clinics powered by advanced therapeutic technology. The company partners with providers, payers, and health systems to deliver better outcomes through immersive, accessible, and scalable care. Learn more at www.xr.health.

