XRHealth Named No. 3 in AR and VR on Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

"As we are building the biggest XR in healthcare platform worldwide, this recognition affirms that our vision of making immersive, evidence-based care accessible and scalable is resonating on a global scale." Eran Orr, Founder and CEO of XRHealth Post this

"This recognition from Fast Company is a powerful validation of our mission to redefine healthcare through immersive technology," said Eran Orr, Founder and CEO of XRHealth. "As we are building the biggest XR in healthcare platform worldwide, this recognition affirms that our vision of making immersive, evidence-based care accessible and scalable is resonating on a global scale. Being named among the world's most innovative companies reflects the dedication of our team and the real-world impact we're delivering for patients and providers."

Over the past year, XRHealth has advanced its XR-based therapeutic platform to support a comprehensive range of physical, cognitive, and behavioral health conditions, solidifying its position as a leader in immersive healthcare.

A key driver of this growth has been XRHealth's strategic acquisitions, including the acquisition of Innerworld, a virtual mental health platform with a global community of more than 120,000 users. Innerworld introduced scalable peer social support into XRHealth's ecosystem, enabling a comprehensive stepped care model across mental health. These acquisitions continue to expand XRHealth's capabilities, positioning the company as the largest and most comprehensive XR therapeutic ecosystem worldwide.

In parallel, XRHealth has expanded into the durable medical equipment (DME) market following the classification of VR-based cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) headsets as DME. This milestone unlocks reimbursement pathways and significantly expands patient access to immersive care. By scaling its DME business, XRHealth is making VR therapeutic devices more widely available to patients, helping remove barriers to care and accelerating adoption of immersive healthcare solutions.

Together, these advancements are redefining how immersive technology is delivered, accessed, and scaled across global healthcare systems.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is the world's leading XR healthcare platform, combining immersive technology with evidence-based therapeutic programs across physical, cognitive, and behavioral health. Operating globally, XRHealth is an FDA-registered medical platform and a pioneer in running telehealth clinics powered by advanced therapeutic technology. The company partners with providers, payers, and health systems to deliver better outcomes through immersive, accessible, and scalable care.

Learn more at www.xr.health.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

XRHealth Public Relations, XRHealth, 1 857-990-6111, [email protected], xr.health

SOURCE XRHealth