XRHealth Partners with NRG VR to Expand Access to Immersive Medical Experiences

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation in healthcare," said Eran Orr, Founder and CEO of XRHealth. "NRG VR's immersive experiences perfectly complement XRHealth's therapeutic technology, giving patients engaging new ways to experience care and helping clinicians expand what's possible through virtual reality."

"At NRG VR, we understand that the impact of immersive VR on patient outcomes is amplified when we partner with leading innovators like XRHealth," added Peter Ware, Founder and CEO of NRG VR.

This marks the first content-based collaboration between XRHealth and NRG VR, with plans to build on this partnership and continue delivering meaningful value to the medical community.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is the world's leading XR healthcare platform, combining immersive technology with evidence-based therapeutic programs across physical, cognitive, and behavioral health. Operating globally, XRHealth is an FDA-registered medical platform and a pioneer in running telehealth clinics powered by advanced therapeutic technology. The company partners with providers, payers, and health systems to deliver better outcomes through immersive, accessible, and scalable care.

Learn more at www.xr.health.

About NRG VR

NRG VR is a wellness technology company specializing in immersive virtual reality experiences focused on wellness and education. Its content transports users to scenic and serene locations around the world, designed to help people de-stress, find calm, and experience therapeutic and educational moments through immersive VR journeys. The company's mission is to make healing, educational, and emotionally enriching virtual experiences accessible to everyone, bridging the gap between advanced technology and human-centered care. Learn more at www.nrgvr.com.

