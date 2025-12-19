XRHealth Provides Virtual Mental Health Support for Communities in Australia

"Our priority is ensuring that support is available to people when and where they need it," said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. Post this

"Our priority is ensuring that support is available to people when and where they need it," said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Innerworld by XRHealth enables meaningful connection and healing through community support, and we're committed to offering this resource as part of our broader mission of care."

The support groups are available at no cost to participants and can be accessed via mobile devices or VR headsets. Registration is available through a dedicated page created specifically for the impacted community: https://get.inner.world/bondi-community-support/

XRHealth has previously supported similar community-based initiatives in response to global and regional events, using immersive environments to expand access to mental health and therapeutic support.

XRHealth is the world's leading XR healthcare platform, combining immersive technology with evidence-based therapeutic programs across physical, cognitive, and behavioral health. Operating globally, XRHealth is an FDA-registered medical platform and a pioneer in running telehealth clinics powered by advanced therapeutic technology. The company partners with providers, payers, and health systems to deliver better outcomes through immersive, accessible, and scalable care. Learn more at www.xr.health.

