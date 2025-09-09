XRHealth Secures Patent for Groundbreaking XR-Based Impulsivity Measurement System

The newly granted patent covers a novel system that measures impulsivity using XR environments, eye-tracking, and body movement analysis—opening new clinical applications for ADHD, traumatic brain injury, and mental health treatment.
BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XRHealth, a leader in therapeutic virtual, augmented, and extended reality (XR) solutions announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a patent for a breakthrough technology that objectively measures impulsivity.
The innovation enables clinicians to better understand and track patient behaviors in immersive environments, moving beyond subjective questionnaires toward real-time, data-driven insights.
This patented technology has wide clinical applications, including:
- ADHD diagnosis and therapy, by quantifying attention and impulsivity levels.
- Rehabilitation for brain injuries, by measuring recovery of motor control and cognitive inhibition.
- Mental health treatment, by tracking impulsive responses in conditions like PTSD, anxiety, and mood disorders.
- Clinical research, by providing reliable endpoints for evaluating treatment outcomes.
"This patent is a significant step in our mission to merge cutting-edge XR technology with clinical practice," said Miki Levy, CTO of XRHealth. "For the first time, clinicians can measure impulsivity objectively in a controlled XR environment. This means more accurate diagnoses, better monitoring of treatment progress, and new opportunities for personalized care across ADHD, brain injury rehabilitation, and mental health."
The new patent strengthens XRHealth's intellectual property portfolio and reinforces its position as a pioneer in evidence-based XR therapeutic healthcare solutions.
About XRHealth
XRHealth is a leading provider of AI-powered, immersive healthcare solutions, leveraging extended reality (XR) technology to transform patient care and rehabilitation. XRHealth offers an advanced therapeutic platform supporting physical therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, pain management, and mental health. With a mission to improve clinical outcomes through innovation, XRHealth integrates mixed reality, motion analytics, and AI-driven insights into diverse healthcare settings worldwide. For more information visit: www.xr.health
