XRHealth Secures Patent for Groundbreaking XR-Based Impulsivity Measurement System

The newly granted patent covers a novel system that measures impulsivity using XR environments, eye-tracking, and body movement analysis—opening new clinical applications for ADHD, traumatic brain injury, and mental health treatment.

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XRHealth, a leader in therapeutic virtual, augmented, and extended reality (XR) solutions announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a patent for a breakthrough technology that objectively measures impulsivity.

The innovation enables clinicians to better understand and track patient behaviors in immersive environments, moving beyond subjective questionnaires toward real-time, data-driven insights.