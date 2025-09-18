XRHealth Unveils XR CareCart: A Plug-and-Play VR Rehabilitation Station for Instant Deployment in Clinics and Hospitals

"The XR CareCart eliminates one of the biggest barriers to implementing advanced rehabilitation—IT setup and infrastructure." Eran Orr, Founder and CEO of XRHealth Post this

A Turnkey Rehabilitation Solution

The XR CareCart includes two VR headsets, a laptop preloaded with XRHealth's therapeutic platform, a patient-facing tablet, and dual monitor arms for clinician viewing — all mounted on a medical-grade mobile cart for easy movement between rooms or wards.

With dual portals for clinicians and patients, XR CareCart enables real-time monitoring, therapy adjustments, and patient progress tracking, while offering an intuitive self-guided experience for patients.

"The XR CareCart eliminates one of the biggest barriers to implementing advanced rehabilitation—IT setup and infrastructure," said Eran Orr, Founder and CEO of XRHealth. "Now, any clinic or hospital department can roll in a cart and immediately deliver world-class rehabilitation to patients, wherever they are."

Preloaded with FDA-Registered Programs

The XR CareCart comes equipped with XRHealth's FDA-registered multidisciplinary therapeutic software suite, covering over 150 applications combined in a single XR Portal.

This comprehensive platform can be used to address:

Physical therapy: Mobility, balance, range of motion, pain relief

Occupational therapy: Rehabilitation, motor skills, daily function support

Mental health: Anxiety, stress reduction, cognitive training, relaxation

The XRHealth platform features both clinician and patient interfaces, designed for effortless interaction. Patients enjoy a seamless experience—no login required. They can also cast their therapy session directly from the headset, allowing clinicians to view exactly what the patient sees in real time. Clinicians also receive session data and progress reports through their dedicated dashboard, enabling informed, personalized care. All therapy sessions are fully HIPAA-compliant and supported by secure data handling.

Designed for Scalability & Safety

The XR CareCart is designed for scalability and safety, enabling instant deployment without the need for IT integration. Its mobile, medical-grade design makes it easy to move between rooms or wards for multi-patient use, while integrated storage for medical-grade cleaning supplies ensures proper hygiene and infection control. The system also scales effortlessly, allowing health systems to expand capacity simply by adding additional carts as demand grows.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is the world's leading XR healthcare platform, combining immersive technology with evidence-based therapeutic programs across physical, cognitive, and behavioral health. Operating globally, XRHealth is an FDA-registered medical platform and a pioneer in running telehealth clinics powered by advanced therapeutic technology. The company partners with providers, payers, and health systems to deliver better outcomes through immersive, accessible, and scalable care. Learn more at www.xr.health.

Media Contact

XRHealth Public Relations, XRHealth, 1 857-990-6111, [email protected], xr.health

SOURCE XRHealth