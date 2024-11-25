XRPure Launches the XR16: High-Speed X-ray Machine Optimizes Fast and Efficient Decontamination of Cannabis Flower

"As a dedicated cultivator, ensuring the purity and quality of my cannabis products is paramount, and XRPure has revolutionized the game," said Patrick Early, Director of Operations of Ghost Town Cannabis, a state-of-the-art greenhouse cannabis cultivator in Eastern Nevada. Post this

XRPure made its market debut last year with the release of its first decontamination system, the XR12, which is ideal for lower-volume operations. The machine's effectiveness has been verified, with customers reporting a 100 percent pass rate in their states' respective safety tests following plant decontamination with the XR12. With the company's latest release in the form of the XR16, large-scale cultivators growing over 500 lbs per month or more will now also be able to utilize the team's innovations.

"With each state enforcing different microbial limits, cannabis producers face an ongoing challenge to ensure the safety and integrity of their products," said Jeff Adams, Founder and Managing Director of XRPure. "The XR16 can help to ensure that cannabis meets or exceeds regulatory safety standards, and it treats the flower without disrupting its quality and key characteristics — keeping the full terpene profile and potency intact. Our technology is designed to make the decontamination process for cultivators as simple and seamless as possible, resulting in consistently clean and reliable flower for medical patients and adult-use consumers."

How the XR16 uses X-ray Tech to Clean Cannabis:

Unlike traditional chemical or heat-based decontamination methods, the XR16 uses X-ray technology to fully penetrate the cannabis flower, breaking down microbial DNA and rendering them inert. By using a cold process that doesn't affect the chemical properties of the plant, cultivators can now treat their flower post-harvest, before or after packaging, to achieve dramatic – if not total - microbial reduction. This approach crucially boosts the safety of products for both adult-use consumers and medical patients, while helping cultivators reduce costs associated with crop loss and product recalls.

Who Can Use the XR16:

The XR16 is designed for large-scale operations, offering unmatched speed and scalability with a throughput 33% faster than XRPure's previous XR12 model. Its simplicity of use—akin to turning on a microwave or washing machine—combined with the company's patented XReflect® technology, makes it a game-changer for cannabis companies looking to maximize output, profitability, and, of course, quality, which ultimately benefits the consumer. The machine can process 15-20 pounds of dried cannabis in 90 minutes, equating to 75-100 pounds in an 8-hour shift, or 300 pounds in 24 hours.

Ordering the XR16:

The XR16 is now available for purchase and can be shipped to licensed cannabis markets across the U.S. (subject to state regulations). XRPure offers financing and leasing options to support growers of all sizes in making this vital upgrade to their operations. The company's website also offers a Savings Calculator that growers can use to determine their potential ROI when purchasing an XRPure system.

For more information about XRPure's decontamination systems or to request a demo, visit www.xrpure.com.

About XRPure

XRPure is a wholly owned subsidiary of Varex Imaging Corporation, the world's largest independent supplier of X-ray imaging components. XRPure specializes in cutting-edge X-ray decontamination solutions for the cannabis industry, ensuring product safety and integrity with minimal impact on quality.

