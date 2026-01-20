xScion® Launches New Website Emphasizing Sustainable Technology Outcomes for Clients

xScion® launched a refreshed website designed to showcase its outcome-driven, Train-to-Sustain® approach and focus on delivering measurable, client-owned results.

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- xScion Solutions, LLC (xScion®), a leader in outcome-driven technology solutions, today announced the launch of its refreshed corporate website, designed to clearly communicate the firm's services, differentiators, and proven approach to help organizations navigate complex regulatory and technology-driven change.

While the refreshed website introduces a modernized design and enhanced user experience, the update goes well beyond aesthetics. It reflects xScion's deep expertise in automation that drives measurable efficiency, its Train-to-Sustain® approach that enables clients to truly own and sustain technology change, and an outcome-driven business model that is increasingly in demand as organizations seek tangible value from consulting partnerships.

"Our customers are no longer looking for advice alone, they are looking for outcomes they can sustain," said Alison Banziger, xScion's Founder and CEO. "xScion's focus on automation, efficiency, and knowledge transfer has always differentiated us, and today that approach matters more than ever. The website refresh reinforces how we partner with organizations to deliver real, lasting value while empowering them to confidently own and evolve their technology long after an engagement ends."

The site provides clear insights into xScion's domain expertise in Automation, Cloud Operations, Data Modernization, and Change Management, with lean-Agile and Train to Sustain® knowledge transfer serving as the core foundation for every project initiative. It also highlights the firm's people-first culture and commitment to delivering measurable, client-owned outcomes. The refreshed website is now live at www.xscion.com.

xScion® is a trusted technology solutions partner helping organizations Turn Change Into Value®. With proven expertise in Automation, Cloud Operations, Data Modernization, and Change Management, xScion enables clients to accelerate digital transformation and achieve lasting, impactful results. We are a certified women-owned business that has been recognized as a Best Places to Work in the Commonwealth of Virginia for nine years. Learn more at www.xscion.com.

