xScion Officially Registers "Train to Sustain®" as a Registered Mark

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 9, 2024

Mclean, VA – December 5, 2024 – xScion Solutions, a leading provider of data, cloud, IT automation, change management, and risk management solutions, today announced the official registration of "Train to Sustain®" as a registered mark. Its unique approach to consulting goes beyond traditional knowledge transfer.

Train to Sustain® ensures clients achieve long-term success by focusing on deep skills transfer and stakeholder buy-in. Unlike conventional consulting models that often result in limited knowledge retention, xScion's methodology empowers client teams to fully understand, manage, and optimize implemented solutions.

"We're thrilled to officially register "Train to Sustain®," which reflects our commitment to client success that extends far beyond project completion," says Alison Banziger, Chief Executive Officer at xScion Solutions. "Our approach fosters a collaborative learning environment, ensuring clients gain the expertise and confidence needed to sustain and evolve their solutions independently."

Key elements of Train to Sustain® include:

Hands-on learning: xScion consultants actively engage client teams through workshops, paired development, and real-world application.

Stakeholder buy-in: xScion emphasizes building consensus and ownership among stakeholders at all levels.

Organic documentation: xScion moves beyond static documentation with dynamic resources like live documentation, videos, wikis, and collaborative learning sessions, including hackathons.

This innovative approach has already delivered significant results for xScion clients, including RegTech customers implementing new technology such as ServiceNow workflows, processes for Cloud FinOps, and Change Management within their teams.

"Train to Sustain® is a game-changer in the consulting industry," Banziger adds. "It's a testament to our dedication to empowering our clients with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape."

About xScion Solutions

xScion Solutions is a leading provider of Agile teams focused on delivering IT modernization in the RegTech, Finance and Healthcare arenas. Learn more at www.xScion.com

Contact: Mason Chaudhry, Chief Transformation Officer, [email protected].

