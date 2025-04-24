xScion Solutions Honored as a Top 3 'Best Place to Work' in Virginia for 2025 by Virginia Business Company Ranks #3 Small Business, Reinforces Commitment to People-Centric Culture

MCLEAN, Va., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- xScion Solutions (xScion), a leader in specialized IT, change management, and agility consulting, today announced it has been named one of the "Best Places to Work" in Virginia for 2025 by Virginia Business magazine. The company proudly secured the #3 spot in the highly competitive small business category of 86 top Virginia firms. This recognition also marks the 8th time xScion has been chosen as a Best Place to Work award recipient in Virginia.

This prestigious recognition underscores xScion's deep commitment to its employees, known internally as "xScioneers," and its foundational philosophy of building business success through a people-centric approach. In light of this achievement and its proven impact, xScion is doubling down on initiatives that foster employee growth, well-being, and engagement.

Virginia Business highlighted several key aspects of xScion's employee experience in its assessment, stating: "xScion Solutions is a leading provider of IT, change management and agility consulting, specializing in the RegTech sector. The company fosters a diverse and inclusive environment where employees, known as xScioneers, can thrive both personally and professionally. Key benefits include a 4% 401(k) match, technical training and certifications, educational reimbursement and wellness programs. Employee recognition is central, with spot awards, service milestones and appreciation events like themed parties and happy hours. xScion supports a work-life balance and encourages community involvement through charity matching and employee-led initiatives. The company's focus on career growth and employee satisfaction makes it a unique place to work."

"We are incredibly honored and thrilled to receive this recognition from Virginia Business," said Alison Banziger, CEO of xScion Solutions. "Being ranked as the #3 best small business to work for in Virginia is a remarkable testament to the dedication, talent, and collaborative spirit of our entire team. Our xScioneers are the driving force behind our innovation and client success. This award affirms our commitment to creating not just a workplace, but a community where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to achieve their full potential."

xScion believes investing in its employees directly translates to delivering exceptional value and transformative results for its clients. The company's focus on nurturing talent and maintaining a positive, supportive culture is central to its strategy for continued growth and leadership in the consulting industry.

About xScion Solutions: xScion Solutions is a McLean, Virginia-based consulting firm specializing in IT and data modernization, change management, and business agility, with deep expertise in the RegTech sector. xScion partners with clients to navigate complex transformations, implement cutting-edge solutions, and build sustainable internal capabilities through a collaborative, results-oriented approach.

