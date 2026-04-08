xScion Solutions Named a Best Place to Work in Virginia for the 9th Year, Driven by Its People and RegTech Expertise

xScion Solutions (xScion), a RegTech consulting company founded in 2002, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia for 2026, marking the ninth time the company has received this honor. The awards, created by Virginia Business and Best Companies Group, are based on a rigorous evaluation of workplace policies, benefits, and direct employee feedback measuring engagement, satisfaction, and culture.

MCLEAN, Va., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- xScion Solutions (xScion), a RegTech consulting company founded in 2002, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia for 2026, marking the ninth time the company has received this honor. The awards, created by Virginia Business and Best Companies Group, are based on a rigorous evaluation of workplace policies, benefits, and direct employee feedback measuring engagement, satisfaction, and culture.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition because it reflects the experience of our team," said Alison Banziger, Founder and CEO of xScion. "We have built a culture grounded in trust, flexibility, and continuous growth, where people are empowered to do meaningful work and continue developing in their careers. Our team brings deep expertise, a strong sense of ownership, and a commitment to delivering real outcomes for our clients, and that is what makes xScion special. We are intentional about how we support our employees, from investing in their professional growth to creating space for balance, recognition, and connection. I am incredibly grateful to our team for everything they do every day."

At xScion, Turn Change Into Value® is the foundation of how the company helps organizations navigate complex regulatory and technology environments. With over two decades of RegTech experience, xScion helps organizations address increasing regulatory complexity by modernizing workflows, reducing manual effort, and delivering measurable, outcome-driven results across financial services, public sector, nonprofit, and healthcare industries.

"Our team is the foundation of everything we do at xScion," said Mason Chaudhry, Chief Transformation Officer at xScion. "Their deep expertise and ability to navigate complex regulatory and technological environments enable us to deliver meaningful, AI-ready outcomes for our clients. In a market where speed, precision, and adaptability define success, we bring that to life through Agile Squads, a focus on data-driven, outcome-based delivery, and our Train to Sustain® approach—helping clients build lasting human and AI capability. Through Trimodal Integration, we guide organizations in balancing innovation, transformation, and operational stability with the agility to harness emerging AI technologies. It is our people who make that level of impact possible and position xScion for continued intelligent and resilient growth."

xScion continues to invest in its people through a culture of continuous learning, collaboration, and opportunities to solve complex, high-impact challenges. This commitment enables the company to attract and retain top talent while delivering consistent results for clients navigating regulatory and digital transformation.

To learn more or explore career opportunities, visit www.xscion.com.

About xScion Solutions

xScion® is a trusted technology solutions partner helping organizations Turn Change Into Value®. With proven expertise in Automation, Cloud Operations, Data Modernization, and Change Management, xScion enables clients to accelerate digital transformation and achieve lasting, impactful results. We are a certified woman-owned business that has been recognized as a Best Places to Work in the Commonwealth of Virginia for nine years. Learn more at www.xscion.com.

Media Contact

Drew Rolapp, xScion Solutions, 1 571-425-4790, [email protected], https://xscion.com/

SOURCE xScion Solutions