xScion's Founder and CEO Alison Banziger Named 2024 Virginia Business' Women in Leadership Award Recipient

Banziger Honored for Driving Culture, Innovation and Diversity in Technology Industry

MCLEAN, Va., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- xScion Solutions, LLC (xScion), a woman-owned technology consulting firm that helps clients Turn Change Into Value® through innovative RegTech solutions, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Alison Banziger, has been honored as a 2024 Virginia Business' Women in Leadership Award recipient. Banziger's leadership and advocacy for diversity within the technology industry has been pivotal for xScion's success. This award reflects her dedication to creating an award-winning work culture and supporting women-driven initiatives, solidifying xScion's role as a transformational RegTech leader in the Financial Services, Healthcare, Nonprofit and Public sectors.

"I am deeply honored to receive the 2024 Virginia Business' Women in Leadership Award," said Alison Banziger, Founder and CEO of xScion." This recognition is a testament to the incredible team at xScion and our collective commitment to inclusivity, innovation and positive work environments. I am inspired by my fellow award recipients and remain dedicated to supporting and empowering the next generation of women leaders in the technology industry."

For the past four years, Virginia Business has celebrated exceptional female executives through the Women in Leadership Awards. This year's cohort of 38 women was selected from more than 250 nominees, all holding C-suite or equivalent positions in Virginia. These distinguished leaders are recognized not only for their significant professional achievements but also for their contributions to the civic and nonprofit sectors. Despite women holding only 10.4% of Fortune 500 CEO positions, these awardees exemplify the courage and risk-taking necessary to drive their careers forward.

Banziger's exceptional leadership has consistently been recognized, propelling xScion to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia for seven years. This achievement reflects her unwavering dedication to fostering a company culture rooted in inclusivity, exceptional benefits, and employee satisfaction. However, her commitment to excellence expands beyond xScion's team to include an extensive client base. By nurturing strong partnerships and consistently delivering innovative solutions, Banziger has played a pivotal role in driving the company's success. For over two decades, xScion has been steadfast in its mission to create lasting, impactful value as a trusted technology partner.

About xScion Solutions

xScion is a RegTech consulting firm that helps companies Turn Change Into Value®. As the trusted solutions provider that business and technology leaders turn to for lasting value, xScion helps Healthcare, Financial Services, Association and Public Sector organizations improve through innovative solutions including Business Agility, Cloud and Data Transformation and Change Management. xScion is a proud WBENC certified and woman-owned small business that has been named a Best Places to Work in Virginia for seven years. Learn more at www.xScion.com.

