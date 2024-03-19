XStereotype Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

The proprietary AI platform analyzes content through a lens of authenticity and inclusion for brands, earning the standing of No. 6 in the Enterprise category

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XStereotype has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"XStereotype was a necessary innovation for companies – we designed our proprietary AI tool to drive effective advertising while creating a less racist and more inclusive world, fueled by a truthful, inside perspective of today's diverse experiences," says XStereotype founder + CEO Larry Adams. "We're honored to join the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and more on this year's 2024 Most Innovative Companies list."

In marketing and content, XStereotype's data unveils that diverse stories and perspectives drive conversions when done authentically. Inclusive communication is the key to unlocking multicultural audiences. There's a need in the industry for checks and balances — for a solution with human-informed insights from unbiased datasets. That's precisely what XStereotype offers — an AI-powered platform that analyzes content through a lens of inclusion, enabling marketers to drive purchase intent and identify risk factors present in content at the earliest stage of development.

XStereotype works with household name brands like SC Johnson, Procter & Gamble, American Express, FanDuel, Group Black, 3M, Chipotle, and Bob Evans, advertising and marketing agencies, political consultancies, and content producers. In one year, XStereotype grew from a bootstrapped project to an enterprise application with a 7-figure run-rate. XStereotype analyzed 100+ campaigns in 2023, including over a thousand individual pieces of creative – including concepts, scripts, social media, TV ads, video, and content marketing assets.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress worldwide and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

XStereotype combines data and complex proprietary AI, and thousands of in-person focus group conversations which turn out millions of data points to eliminate stereotypes and bias. XStereotype's proprietary AI provides marketers with a scorecard on their ads – even able to analyze scripts and copy pre-production – on sentiment by race, intent to purchase by race, authenticity by race, and more. And, many of their analyses prove a high correlation between proper representation, lack of stereotypes, and purchase intent. In other words, emotional intelligence is profitable – and with over 10 million collective data points, marketers can rest assured that they not only have the right intentions in their creative, but the right execution as well. For more information visit https://xstereotype.com/

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

