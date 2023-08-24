Xstrahl & SmART Scientific Solutions to showcase two new software solutions for radiation research at ICRR in MontrIal, Canada

"SmART-Contour really extends the functionality of SmART-XPS and the SARRP system, through both improving contouring accuracy and saving valuable time. SmART-RAD delivers accurate 3D dose planning software for any cabinet X-ray system. -- Adrian Treverton, CEO of Xstrahl Tweet this

SmART-Contour extends the capability of SmART-XPS preclinical treatment planning software available on the Small Animal Radiation Research Platform (SARRP). This powerful module for artificial intelligence-based contouring offers fast and accurate auto contouring for anatomical segmentation and plugs smoothly into SmART-XPS.

"Xstrahl is excited to extend our partnership with SmART Scientific Solutions and to be showcasing SmART-RAD and SmART-Contour at ICRR," states Adrian Treverton, CEO of Xstrahl. "SmART-Contour really extends the functionality of SmART-XPS and the SARRP system, through both improving contouring accuracy and saving valuable time. SmART-RAD delivers accurate 3D dose planning software for any cabinet X-ray system. As more groups move from Cs-137 to X-ray irradiation, this is an essential tool to manage the significant change in radiation dose gradients and the 3D dose distributions that entails."

About Xstrahl

Xstrahl is a medical technology company that designs radiation delivery devices to support clinical teams and cancer researchers. For more than 25 years, Xstrahl has been shaping the development of superficial and orthovoltage radiation therapy and advancing preclinical radiation research. Xstrahl systems are in operation at more than 700 treatment and research facilities worldwide.

About Smart Scientific Solutions

SmART Scientific Solutions B.V. was created in 2015 and is located in Maastricht (Netherlands).

Their mission is to develop products to support preclinical research involving imaging and irradiation of preclinical disease models. Their main products currently are radiation dose calculation tools for a variety of research platforms.

