Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for April 2024

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, food, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, patient recruitment & retention, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and pharmaceutical regulation.

TORONTO, April 1, 2024

Visit https://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

CLINICAL TRIALS

April 10 - Clinical Trial Sites: The Rise of the Mega Network

April 15 - Advancing CAR T-Cell Therapies with Clinical Trial Customization

April 16 - Engaging Patient Communities: A Pathway to Clinical Trial Success

April 16 - Navigating Patient Payments in the Digital Era

April 17 - Going Beyond ATS/ERS 2019 Guidelines for Your Respiratory Clinical Trials

April 23 - Helping to Decrease the Burden of Oncology Clinical Trials with Patient-Friendly Technologies

April 25 - Planning for the Payer: Clinical Trial Design Considerations for Today's Access & Reimbursement Landscape

April 25 - Clinical Data Strategy in Action for Complex Clinical Trials

April 29 - Navigate Placebo Response: Insights and Mitigation Strategies for Clinical Excellence

April 30 - Using Cognition to Understand Effects of Medicines Used to Optimize Sleep or Wakefulness

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

April 9 - Going Global: Bringing Drugs for Depression to Market in the US and EU

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

April 30 - Innovative Functional Service Provider Solutions for Biopharma Growth and Transition

FOOD

April 9 - Nurturing the Pet's Microbiome — Pet Wellness Unlocked

April 23 - Nutritional Wellness for Women: Natural Solutions for Every Life Stage

HEALTHCARE

April 3 - How Labor Shortages and Telehealth Impact HCP Targeting: Best Practices Using Claims Insights

April 4 - Reimagining PharmaCo and HCP Engagement with Digital, Customer-Centric Strategies

April 5 - Enabling Value-Based Care with Actionable Data

April 16 - Heart Failure Prevention: Early Detection Matters

April 29 - Real-World Data 2.0: Decoding Patient Journeys at Scale Using Clinical AI

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

April 4 - AI and Robotics in Cell Line Development: Enhancing Efficiency and Accuracy

MEDICAL DEVICE

April 5 - IVD Survival Guide: Navigating Uncertainty in the US and European IVD Regulatory Landscape

April 17 - Overcoming EU IVDR Challenges When Using Clinical Trial Assays to Accelerate Global CDx Trials

April 24 - Electromagnetic Compatibility and Radio Compliance for Medical Devices

April 25 - Go-To-Market Success: The Role of Capital Preservation in Life Science Research and Diagnostic Consumable Manufacturing

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

April 24 - Community-Based Research: Patient Focus from Access to Enrollment — Part 2

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

April 23 - Ensuring Your Biologics Assays Tell the Whole Story

April 25 - Drainage Solutions to Enhance Product Safety for the F&B and Pharma Industries

April 29 - Contract Manufacturing Quality Agreement: Defining Governance in CDMO Partnerships

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

April 22 - Countdown to Crunch Time: How Early and Continual Regulatory Engagement Leads to Regulatory and Commercial Success

