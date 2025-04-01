Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for April 2025

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, drug discovery & development, laboratory technology, patient recruitment & retention, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and pharmaceutical regulation.

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit https://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

BIOMARKERS

April 8 - Benchmarking of a Multi-biomarker Low-volume Panel for Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia Research

April 16 - Uncovering Proteomic Biomarkers Linking Type 2 Diabetes to Cardiovascular Risk

CLINICAL TRIALS

April 1 - Achieving Optimal Clinical Trial Performance with Strategic Site Collaboration

April 10 - Redefining Women's Cancer Care: Delivering Smarter, Safer Clinical Trials

April 14 - Vascular Phenotyping: A New Paradigm in Drug Development

April 16 - Revolutionizing Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: Insights from a World-First Clinical Trial Conducted in Melbourne, Australia

April 22 - From Symptoms to Solutions: Enhancing Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Trials with Next-Gen Assessments

April 23 - Prioritizing Safety in Clinical Trials: The Impact of Culture on Operational Success

April 24 - Exploring the Challenges of Designing and Executing First-in-Human Oncology Trials

April 29 - Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM): The Connective Tissue for Clinical Data Quality

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

April 16 - Advanced Drug Delivery to the Central Nervous System in Nonhuman Primates

April 17 - Partnering for Precision: CDx Development for Antibody-Drug Conjugates

April 21 - Advancing Small Nucleic Acid Drug Development with a One-Stop Solution

April 21 - Harnessing AI in Pharmacovigilance: Using Technology as an Enabler Across the Clinical Development – Post-Marketing Continuum

April 22 - How AI is Revolutionizing Drug Safety Case Intake: Boosting Accuracy, Efficiency & Expertise

April 24 - Revolutionizing Drug Discovery: AI-Driven Informatics Insights

April 30 - Optimizing Drug Loading in Amorphous Solid Dispersions: Maximizing Bioavailability While Minimizing Pill Burden

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

April 3 - A Complete Solution for Identifying Protein Signatures: From Sample to Actionable Results

April 8 - Digitizing the Lab: Accelerating Study Workflows with Electronic Laboratory Notebooks

April 17 - Cutting-Edge PK and Immunogenicity Strategies for Next-Generation ADCs, ARCs, and Conjugated Biotherapeutics

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

April 16 - Rethinking Recruitment and Retention with Empathy and Innovation: What if Patients Chose You?

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

April 29 - AI-Enhanced Specialty Chemicals Product Development

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

April 8 - The Future of Clinical Research: Leveraging ICH E6(R3) Updates and Technology Innovation for Success

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

