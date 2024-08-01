Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for August 2024

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, food, healthcare, medical device, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and pharmaceutical regulation.

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech and medical device industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

BIOMARKERS

August 20 - Promising Pathways of Blood Biomarkers: Real-World Impact of Bio-Hermes Study

CLINICAL TRIALS

August 14 - Advancing Clinical Research Through Hybrid Clinical Trials and Patient Optionality

August 22 - Revolutionizing Obesity Clinical Trials: A Patient-Centric Approach

August 22 - Leveraging Real-World Comparator Cohorts in Clinical Trials: A Methodological Deep Dive

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

August 8 - Power of Real-World Data and Advanced Analytics for Optimal Product Development and Commercialization

August 21 - Maximize Brand Success with Data-Driven Provider Market Insights

August 29 - Global Evolution of Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence in Regulatory Approval and Health Technology Assessments

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

August 20 - Microbial Expression Optimization: How E. coli Strain Development Innovations are Shaping the Future of Drug Production

August 29 - Navigating the Current Landscape of Anti-Drug Antibodies Testing from Preclinical to the Clinical Stages

FOOD

August 15 - Mastering Fats, Oils and Grease: Essential Strategies and Techniques for Regulatory Compliance

HEALTHCARE

August 13 - Cybersecurity in Healthcare – How it Started, How it is Going and Why it Matters

August 22 - Digital Health Tools That Will Transform Cancer Treatment

MEDICAL DEVICE

August 20 - Modernize MedTech Sales and Service with Slack

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

August 28 - Bioprocessing Economics: High Titre for Show, Net Titre for Profitable Growth

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

August 6 - Adapt or Fall Behind: Mastering the Inflation Reduction Act's Impact on Biopharmaceutical Market Access

August 15 - Navigating the Joint Clinical Assessment (JCA) Landscape: A Strategic Roadmap for Pharmaceutical Companies

