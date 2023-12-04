Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for December 2023

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, fundamental research, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, patient recruitment & retention, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and preclinical.

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

December 1- Adoptive Cell Therapy in Oncology: Key Considerations and Developments

CLINICAL TRIALS

December 4- Clario's Oncology Webinar Series

December 4- Unlocking Dry Eye Innovation with The Latest Clinical Designs and Technologies

December 4- Three Key Strategies to an Optimal Functional Service Provider (FSP) Partnership

December 5- Easing the Challenges of Global Feasibility: Strategies to Balance Priorities, Manage Disparate Data Sources and Mitigate Risk

December 6- See How it's Done: Case Studies on Patient Experience Design

December 7- Amplifying Evidence with Unified Clinical Trial Data Collection

December 8- Endpoints for Neuroprotection in Glaucoma Trials

December 11- Navigating Industry Needs for Retina Therapy Clinical Research Success

December 12- Are Regulators Driving or Impeding Innovation in Clinical Trials?

December 18- How to Accelerate Lupus Solutions with RWD

December 19- 10 Things You Didn't Know About Decentralized Clinical Trials

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

December 11- From Vanity Metrics to Valuable Insights: Unveil Your Marketing Impact

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

December 5- Powering the AI Revolution for Drug Discovery with High-Quality Empirical Data

December 6- The Impact of GLP-1s on Cardiovascular Clinical Development

December 6- Digital Strategies to Accelerate Modern Biopharmaceutical Process Development

December 7- FDA Oncology Center of Excellence: Programs & Projects That Impact Drug Development

December 18- Inhaled Biologics: Formulation, Analysis and Regulation

December 18- Vaccine Clinical Development: Key Ingredients to Improve Efficiency

FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH

December 1- Psychedelics 3.0: Challenges and Opportunities in a Rapidly Evolving Field

December 8- Strategies to Prevent Contamination in a Cell Culture Lab

December 13- Artificial Intelligence in Chemistry: Opportunities, Trends and Challenges

HEALTHCARE

December 1- Holistic Measures of Physical Functioning in Cancer: New Opportunities with Digital Health Technologies

December 4- Personalizing Healthcare with Digital Technologies

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

December 8- Bispecific Antibodies: Structural Design, Production and Purification Strategies

December 11- A Rapid Single Cell Cloning Workflow for Antibody Discovery from Rabbits: A Case Study

December 18- Breast Cancer Multiomics: Unified Insights in Tumor Heterogeneity

MEDICAL DEVICE

December 6- Navigating SaMD and SiMD: Real-World FDA Regulatory Strategies for Medical Device Software

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

December 5- New Approaches to Adherence and Prevention of Dropouts: The Digital Era of Patient Engagement

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

December 5- Warehouse Automation Within the Pharmaceutical Industry: Logistics from Dock to Dock

December 14- Ahead of the Curve: Formula for Pharmaceutical Logistics and Supply Chain Success in 2024

December 14- Unleashing the Potential of ADCs with High-Quality Bioreagents

PRECLINICAL

December 12- Risk Assessment of Novel Neurotherapeutics: Mechanistic Translation of Preclinical Safety and PK/PD Data to a Clinical Setting

