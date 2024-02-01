Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for February 2024

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, drug discovery & development, food, fundamental research, laboratory technology, patient recruitment & retention, pharmaceutical, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and pharmaceutical regulation
TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
BIOMARKERS
February 15 - Case Study: EEG Digital Biomarkers in Neuropsychiatric Clinical Studies
CLINICAL TRIALS
February 8 - Addressing Ophthalmology Clinical Trial Design and Effective Data Monitoring Committee Strategies
February 8 - Strategic Design Decisions in Rare Disease Trials
February 15 - Streamlining IRT in Clinical Trials: Simplify, Optimise, Succeed
February 15 - 30 Years with the Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS)
February 16 - Strategic Implications of Oncology Clinical Trial Design in Early-Phase Studies
February 21 - Navigating the Regulatory Landscape in Clinical Trials in 2024
February 22 - Endpoint Protection in Rare Disease Trials: Safeguarding Data Integrity for Reliable Outcomes
February 22 - Responsibly Advancing the Use of AI in Clinical Trials: Current Landscape, Common Misconceptions and Future Opportunities
February 29 - A Collaborative Approach to Advancing Access and Equity in Rare Disease Clinical Trials
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
February 5 - Unlocking Superior R&D Results: Mastering the FSP Model
February 6 - Discovering Functional & Developable Bispecific Antibodies Using Fully Human Common Light Chain Transgenic Mice
February 14 - Explore the Missing Links of Beauty, Skin, Hair and Joint Wellness
FOOD
February 21 - Metabolic Health Trends: The Future of Balanced Wellness
February 26 - Fry Shortening Reduction Innovation and Bakery Savings
FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
February 28 - Synthesizing and Decoding Posttranslational Modifications of Disordered Proteins
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
February 8 - Optimizing Monoclonal Antibody Production: Temperature and Osmolality's Impact
February 12 and 13 - Electrostatic Spray Drying: A Drying Alternative for Thermosensitive Products (2-Part Series)
February 13 - GPCR Modulators and Screening Optimization for New Chemotypes Using DNA-Encoded Libraries
February 21 - Enzyme Engineering Advancements with Xdrop and Flow Cytometry
February 22 - Enhanced Multiplex IHC Technology for Precision Oncology
February 27 - Upstream Bioprocessing: DoE Optimization for CHO Cell Cultures
PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION
February 5 - Trial Recruitment Optimization: 5 Reasons Why the Right People Aren't Joining Your Trials
PHARMACEUTICAL
February 1 - 2024's Pharma Industry Trends and Digital Innovations
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
February 7 - Viral Vector Manufacturing Success Stories: Onboarding to GMP Production
February 20 - Warehouse Automation Within the Pharmaceutical Industry: Logistics from Dock to Dock
PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION
February 28 - Updates on Human Abuse Potential Studies: Challenges and Regulatory Guidelines
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://www.xtalks.com.
