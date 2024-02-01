Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for February 2024

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, drug discovery & development, food, fundamental research, laboratory technology, patient recruitment & retention, pharmaceutical, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and pharmaceutical regulation

BIOMARKERS

February 15 - Case Study: EEG Digital Biomarkers in Neuropsychiatric Clinical Studies

CLINICAL TRIALS

February 8 - Addressing Ophthalmology Clinical Trial Design and Effective Data Monitoring Committee Strategies

February 8 - Strategic Design Decisions in Rare Disease Trials

February 15 - Streamlining IRT in Clinical Trials: Simplify, Optimise, Succeed

February 15 - 30 Years with the Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS)

February 16 - Strategic Implications of Oncology Clinical Trial Design in Early-Phase Studies

February 21 - Navigating the Regulatory Landscape in Clinical Trials in 2024

February 22 - Endpoint Protection in Rare Disease Trials: Safeguarding Data Integrity for Reliable Outcomes

February 22 - Responsibly Advancing the Use of AI in Clinical Trials: Current Landscape, Common Misconceptions and Future Opportunities

February 29 - A Collaborative Approach to Advancing Access and Equity in Rare Disease Clinical Trials

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

February 5 - Unlocking Superior R&D Results: Mastering the FSP Model

February 6 - Discovering Functional & Developable Bispecific Antibodies Using Fully Human Common Light Chain Transgenic Mice

February 14 - Explore the Missing Links of Beauty, Skin, Hair and Joint Wellness

FOOD

February 21 - Metabolic Health Trends: The Future of Balanced Wellness

February 26 - Fry Shortening Reduction Innovation and Bakery Savings

FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH

February 28 - Synthesizing and Decoding Posttranslational Modifications of Disordered Proteins

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

February 8 - Optimizing Monoclonal Antibody Production: Temperature and Osmolality's Impact

February 12 and 13 - Electrostatic Spray Drying: A Drying Alternative for Thermosensitive Products (2-Part Series)

February 13 - GPCR Modulators and Screening Optimization for New Chemotypes Using DNA-Encoded Libraries

February 21 - Enzyme Engineering Advancements with Xdrop and Flow Cytometry

February 22 - Enhanced Multiplex IHC Technology for Precision Oncology

February 27 - Upstream Bioprocessing: DoE Optimization for CHO Cell Cultures

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

February 5 - Trial Recruitment Optimization: 5 Reasons Why the Right People Aren't Joining Your Trials

PHARMACEUTICAL

February 1 - 2024's Pharma Industry Trends and Digital Innovations

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

February 7 - Viral Vector Manufacturing Success Stories: Onboarding to GMP Production

February 20 - Warehouse Automation Within the Pharmaceutical Industry: Logistics from Dock to Dock

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

February 28 - Updates on Human Abuse Potential Studies: Challenges and Regulatory Guidelines

