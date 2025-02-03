Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for February 2025

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, drug discovery & development, laboratory technology, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and pharmaceutical regulation.

Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries.

Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

February 18 – Building a Playbook for Cell and Gene Therapies for Autoimmune Disease: Navigating a Rapidly Evolving Environment

February 24 – Pioneering Progress for Rare Lives: Cell and Gene Therapy Trials in Pediatric Rare Disease Populations

February 27 – Revolutionizing Raw Material QC Analytics in Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing with Multiplexed Microarray Technology

CLINICAL TRIALS

February 11 – Unlocking New Horizons: FSP Outsourcing 'Country in a Box' for Clinical Trials

February 20 – Maximizing Therapeutic Success in Rare Diseases through Basket & Umbrella Trial Designs

February 24 – Best Practices for Successful Execution of Radiopharmaceutical Clinical Trials

February 25 – GLP-1 Agonist Development: Endpoint Strategies to Help Differentiate Your Drug

February 26 – Transforming Clinical Data Abstraction and RWD Generation with Clinical AI

February 28 – Bridging Borders: Strategies for Successful Cross-Border Participation in Global Rare Disease Clinical Trials

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

February 13 – Exploratory Pathology in Action: Advancing Nonclinical Drug Development Across Therapeutic Areas

February 13 – Implementation of Phase Appropriate Qualification Strategies for mRNA-based IND-Enabling Analytical Platforms

February 20 – AI in Antibody Discovery: From In Silico Analysis to AI-enabled Data Management

February 25 – A Rare Look into New Guidances: The Future State of Orphan Drug Development

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

February 4 – Unlocking Efficiency and Compliance in Clinical Diagnostics

February 12 – Revolutionizing mRNA Analytics: Rapid Quantification for Multivalent Vaccine Development

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

February 20 – Success Stories for Challenging pDNA and Viral Vectors Downstream Processing

February 27 – Enhancing Distributed Manufacturing and Vaccine Distribution through Blow-Fill-Seal Prefilled Drug Delivery Platforms

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

February 12 – Effectively Supporting Clinical Sites for Continuous Audit Readiness

February 19 – How Quality Management Drives Continuous Improvement for Life Sciences Organizations

