Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for January 2024

CELL AND GENE THERAPY
January 22- Cryopreservation Best Practices for Cell & Gene Therapy Source Material
CLINICAL TRIALS
January 10- Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: The Impact of Technology and Innovation on Regulatory Landscape
January 17- Critical Strategies for Sponsors and CROs in 2024: Measuring Site Enablement Maturity
January 19- Unique Sourcing Solutions to Optimize Time and Budget in Clinical Trials
January 24- Overcoming Challenges in Implementing eConsent in Clinical Trials
January 30- Bringing Ophthalmology Trials into Focus: Reducing Patient Burden, Improving Efficiency and Incorporating Cell and Gene Therapy
COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR
January 23- How to Accelerate Lupus Solutions with RWD
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
January 11- Enhancing Treatments using Targeted Protein Degradation
January 22- AI and Radiomics in Drug Development: Challenges and Approaches
January 24- Amorphous Solid Dispersion — An Ideal Formulation Approach to Improve Developability of Poorly Soluble Molecules
January 25- Checkpoint Revolution: Navigating New Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy
January 31- AI and Drug Development: Keeping it Real with Pharma
HUMAN RESOURCES AND CAREER DEVELOPMENT
January 25- Assignment-Free Training – Cultivating a Training-Positive Mindset
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
January 11- Exploring Porous Glass as a Cutting-Edge Substrate for Life Science Applications
January 16- Unparalleled Peptide Library Production: Automating High-throughput Peptide Synthesis and Purification
January 18- DNA-Encoded Library Screening: The Art of Campaign Design
January 23- Enhancing R&D Integration with Instrument Connectivity and Data Management
MEDICAL DEVICE
January 9- Impacts of the New IVD Regulation (IVDR) for Manufacturers and Users
January 25- Cloud and Medical Device Cybersecurity: The FDA's 2023 Guidelines
PHARMACEUTICAL
January 9- Reference Standard Management for Pharmaceutical Development
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
January 30- Underground Stormwater Management using Geocellular Systems
January 31- Managing (Multiple) Complex Molecules in CDMO Projects
