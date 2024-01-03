Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for January 2024

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, human resources and career development, laboratory technology, medical device, pharmaceutical and pharma manufacturing & supply chain.

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

January 22- Cryopreservation Best Practices for Cell & Gene Therapy Source Material

CLINICAL TRIALS

January 10- Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: The Impact of Technology and Innovation on Regulatory Landscape

January 17- Critical Strategies for Sponsors and CROs in 2024: Measuring Site Enablement Maturity

January 19- Unique Sourcing Solutions to Optimize Time and Budget in Clinical Trials

January 24- Overcoming Challenges in Implementing eConsent in Clinical Trials

January 30- Bringing Ophthalmology Trials into Focus: Reducing Patient Burden, Improving Efficiency and Incorporating Cell and Gene Therapy

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

January 23- How to Accelerate Lupus Solutions with RWD

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

January 11- Enhancing Treatments using Targeted Protein Degradation

January 22- AI and Radiomics in Drug Development: Challenges and Approaches

January 24- Amorphous Solid Dispersion — An Ideal Formulation Approach to Improve Developability of Poorly Soluble Molecules

January 25- Checkpoint Revolution: Navigating New Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy

January 31- AI and Drug Development: Keeping it Real with Pharma

HUMAN RESOURCES AND CAREER DEVELOPMENT

January 25- Assignment-Free Training – Cultivating a Training-Positive Mindset

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

January 11- Exploring Porous Glass as a Cutting-Edge Substrate for Life Science Applications

January 16- Unparalleled Peptide Library Production: Automating High-throughput Peptide Synthesis and Purification

January 18- DNA-Encoded Library Screening: The Art of Campaign Design

January 23- Enhancing R&D Integration with Instrument Connectivity and Data Management

MEDICAL DEVICE

January 9- Impacts of the New IVD Regulation (IVDR) for Manufacturers and Users

January 25- Cloud and Medical Device Cybersecurity: The FDA's 2023 Guidelines

PHARMACEUTICAL

January 9- Reference Standard Management for Pharmaceutical Development

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

January 30- Underground Stormwater Management using Geocellular Systems

January 31- Managing (Multiple) Complex Molecules in CDMO Projects

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://www.xtalks.com.

Media Contact

Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks