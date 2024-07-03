Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for July 2024

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, laboratory technology, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and pharmaceutical regulation.

TORONTO, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech and medical device industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit https://www.xtalks.com/ to see our upcoming webinars:

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

July 12 - Accelerating Cell and Gene Therapy Success with cGMP Gene Editing Components and Regulatory Compliance

CLINICAL TRIALS

July 9 - From Past to Future: Using Experience to Enhance Clinical Trial Protocols

July 11 - Revolutionizing Ophthalmology Clinical Trials Through Enhanced Accessibility and Advanced AI-driven Analysis

July 11 - Patient Centricity in Neurodegenerative Diseases

July 17 - Quality Considerations for Mobile Blood Draws and Specimen Collections: Supporting Decentralized Studies and Trials

July 23 - Bridging the Gaps: Diversity, Retention, and the Role of Optimized Trials in Modern Clinical Research

July 23 - Leveraging Functional Service Providers for Enhanced Efficiency in Drug Development

July 24 - Using Technology to Reduce Monitoring Costs and Increase Quality

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

July 10 - From Insight to Impact: Leveraging Early Medical Affairs Engagement for Future Commercial Success

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

July 15 - The Future of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Precision Medicine Approach

July 30 - Transitioning From Discovery to Lead Optimization: Peptide Synthesis Applications in Modern Peptide Drug Development

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

July 16 - Streamline Serological Testing Using Multiplexed Assays that Generate Multiple Results in a Single Test

July 18 - Advancing In Vitro Diagnostics and Accelerating Drug Discovery with the Latest Microarray Technologies

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

July 10 - Next-Gen Image Analysis in Regulated Environments: Automation Meets Compliance

July 19 - Preventing Contamination in Hygienic Processes during pH Maintenance

July 25 - Process Development of New Chemical Entities — Overcoming Challenges of Safety and Quality for a Seamless Technology Transfer

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

July 17 - Incorporating Regulatory Affairs into Your Quality Management System

