Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for June 2024

BIOMARKERS

June 4 - Promising Pathways for Blood Biomarkers: Breaking Down Bio-Hermes Study

June 10 - Advancing Spatial Biology to the Clinic: The Power of Multiplex Immunofluorescence-based Biomarkers for Companion Diagnostics

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

June 19 - Exploring Applications of CAR-T Therapy Outside Oncology: Strategies for Applying Lessons Learned

CLINICAL TRIALS

June 4 - Evidence Unlocked: How AI and Technology Is the Key to More Robust Observational Research

June 5 - Leveraging AI for Clinical Trial Efficiencies

June 13 - Advancing Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Endpoints: Imaging Biomarkers, COA Challenges, Movement Measures, and CV Risk

June 24 - Enhancing Efficiency in Early-Phase Oncology Trials: Strategies for Accelerating Data Flow

June 25 - Intersection of Quality and Operations — A Strategy for Clinical Quality Assurance

June 25 - eCOA Licensing & Screenshot Review: Best Practices for Faster Approvals

June 26 - Asking the Right Questions: How the Patient Perspective Impacts the Success of Rare Disease Studies

June 28 - Rethinking Emerging Biopharma's Relationships with CROs

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

June 20 - Go-To-Market Success: The Role of Capital Preservation in Life Science Research and Diagnostic Consumable Manufacturing

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

June 6 - Registries: Supercharging Real-World Evidence for Drug Development and Approval

June 12 - Accelerating Early Phase Biologics from the Clinic to Commercialization

June 19 - Pioneering New Drug Modalities: The Future of Therapeutic Leadership

June 21 - AI-based Antibody Therapeutics Developability Assessment and Its Engineering

June 27 - Transitioning From Discovery to Lead Candidate: Peptide Synthesis Applications in Modern Peptide Drug Development

FOOD

June 4 - Postbiotics: Novel Solutions for Digestive Health

June 18 - Blood Sugar Management: Role of Sugar-Blocking Ingredient in Achieving Health Objectives

HEALTHCARE

June 11 - Unlocking Success: A Deep Dive into Delivering Acute Care at Home

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

June 7 - Running Successful Neuropathology Studies: Sampling and Preparing Nervous System Tissues for Microscopic Evaluation

June 12 - Addressing the Issue of Genomic Stability in iPSCs: New Approach for Restoring Cell Lines

June 13 - Using Prognostic AI Models in Pathology: Case Colorectal Cancer

June 17 - Unlocking precision medicine: An overview of Illumina's TSO500

June 20 - Protein Quantitation and Binding Kinetics Analysis: A Guide for Everyone

June 26 - Future of Chromatography Resins: Boost Productivity Using Environmentally Friendly Solutions

MEDICAL DEVICE

June 10 - Companion Diagnostic Spoiler Alert: Start at the End Before You Begin

June 13 - Regulatory Documentation: Navigating the Complexities of Documentation Compliance

June 20 - Streamlining Medical Device Recalls with Slack and Salesforce

June 21 - Navigating Complex Regulations and Complaints to Achieve Quality Compliance for Life Sciences and Medical Devices

PHARMACEUTICAL

June 4 - Medical Science Liaisons Deal in the Currency of Information: How Are You Cashing In?

June 19 - ML and AI in Life Sciences: Breaking Down Barriers

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

June 12 - Unifying GxP Compliance: Digital Strategies for Biopharma Quality Systems

June 17 - Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Challenges and Future Directions

June 27 - Comparability of Five Alternative AAV9 Downstream Processes, from Ultracentrifugation to Chromatography

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

June 6 - The Changing Paradigm of Regulatory Submissions: Embracing Automation, Gen AI, and Innovation for Faster Approvals

June 18 - Maximizing Potential, Minimizing Time, Cost, & Risk: Mastering 505(b)(2) Development Strategy

PRECLINICAL

June 17 - How Can AI-Assisted Image Analysis Boost Productivity in Preclinical Research, Including GLP?

