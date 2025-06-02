Xtalks Announces Its Life Science Webinar Calendar for June 2025

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, cell & gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, food, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, patient recruitment & retention, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and pharmaceutical regulation.

Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries.

Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

BIOMARKERS

June 9 - Navigating Neurological Disease Biomarkers – Progress, Learnings and Future Directions

CELL & GENE THERAPY

June 30 - The Next Biomanufacturing Revolution: Stable Cell Lines for CAR-T

CLINICAL TRIALS

June 2 - Digitizing Alzheimer's Disease Trials with eCOA and Digital Cognitive Assessments

June 3 - Leveraging AI in Clinical Development to Innovate with Greater Confidence

June 3 - Building Breakthroughs: How Research-Ready Data Transforms Clinical Development

June 5 - Adapting Alzheimer's Trials to a New Therapeutic Landscape: Early Detection and Operational Complexities

June 6 - Beyond Spreadsheets: How Real-Time Dashboards are Transforming Transparency in Clinical Research

June 10 - Efficient eCOA Implementation in Clinical Trials

June 16 - Get ready for a new wave of clinical trials in Schizophrenia: how Sites and Sponsors can avoid conceptual mistakes

June 16 - Accelerating Patient-Centric Clinical Trials Through Science-Based Planning, Delivery and Support

June 17 - Strategies to Educate and Support the Entire Patient Network in Rare Disease, Oncology and Complex Clinical Trials

June 20 - Advancing Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Trials Through Innovative Imaging Endpoints

June 25 - Pregnancy Safety Studies: Driving Quality and Efficiency with Real-World Evidence

June 25 - Oncology Clinical Development: Optimizing Value Through Implementation of a Patient-Centric, Holistic Endpoint Strategy

June 26 - Integrating Patient-Centric Sample Collection into Clinical Trials

June 30 - CNS Trials with Sensors to Capture the Full Picture

June 30 - Strategies That Drive Effective Signal Detection in Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials

June 30 - Advancing MASLD/MASH Clinical Trials: The Role of Non-Invasive Diagnostics

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

June 17 - Real World Data-Driven Insights: Unlocking Value Across the Drug Development Lifecycle

June 17 - Real-World Clinical Data: Strengths, Challenges and Use Cases

June 18 - From Fragmented to Fluid: A Deep Dive into Claims Data Innovation

June 20 - Beyond Surveys: How to Leverage Patient Communities for Real-World Evidence

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

June 9 - Accelerating Drug Development by Operationalizing Patient Insights

June 11 - Navigating IDE and IVDR Requirements in Drug Development

June 12 - Driving Agility in Drug Discovery: Integrating Predicted and Empirical Data

June 13 - Exploring Peptide In-Vitro ADME Properties: From Natural Peptides to Synthetic Analogues

June 23 - Fueling Target Protein Degradation Drug Discovery: In Vitro Evaluation and Synthesis Strategies

June 23 - AI in Bioinformatics: Overcoming Pitfalls in Statistical, ML and Generative AI Approaches

June 25 - Drug Discovery Beyond Rule of Five: ECCS Class 3 and 4 Strategies

June 26 - Challenges and Opportunities in High Concentration Formulation Development and Delivery Systems for Subcutaneous Administration

FOOD

June 4 - Future of Baking: Meeting Consumer Demands

June 12 - Faba Beans: Solutions in Baked Goods and Dairy-Free Applications

HEALTHCARE

June 25 - Advancing Clinical Performance with AI-Powered Conversational Intelligence in Healthcare

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

June 12 - Strategies for Sustainable Purification of Peptides Using Flash Chromatography

MEDICAL DEVICE

June 24 - Enable Your Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Procedure with High-Strength, Colorful, and Sustainable UHMWPE Fiber Materials

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

June 4 - Patients First: Revolutionizing Patient Recruitment in a Dynamic Landscape

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

June 3 - From Bench to Scale: Scaling Biodegradable mRNA Lipid Nanoparticle for Clinical Success

June 4 - Future-Proofing CLD Workflows: Leveraging Automation for Scalable Growth and Product Consistency

June 5 - Enhancing Process Control: How Multi-Use Sensors Can Elevate Single-Use Facilities

June 10 - Ensuring Data Integrity in Manufacturing: A Customer Perspective on Analytical Instruments and Osmometers

June 10 - Future-Proofing GxP: Strategic Investments and Validation Best Practices for CDMOs Amid Emerging Health Authority Regulations

June 18 - Peptide Aggregation in Manufacturing: Mechanisms, Challenges and Case Studies

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

June 24 - Leveraging ISO IDMP for Smarter Regulatory Processes in the EU

