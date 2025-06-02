Xtalks Announces Its Life Science Webinar Calendar for June 2025

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, cell & gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, food, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, patient recruitment & retention, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and pharmaceutical regulation.
TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
BIOMARKERS
June 9 - Navigating Neurological Disease Biomarkers – Progress, Learnings and Future Directions
CELL & GENE THERAPY
June 30 - The Next Biomanufacturing Revolution: Stable Cell Lines for CAR-T
CLINICAL TRIALS
June 2 - Digitizing Alzheimer's Disease Trials with eCOA and Digital Cognitive Assessments
June 3 - Leveraging AI in Clinical Development to Innovate with Greater Confidence
June 3 - Building Breakthroughs: How Research-Ready Data Transforms Clinical Development
June 5 - Adapting Alzheimer's Trials to a New Therapeutic Landscape: Early Detection and Operational Complexities
June 6 - Beyond Spreadsheets: How Real-Time Dashboards are Transforming Transparency in Clinical Research
June 10 - Efficient eCOA Implementation in Clinical Trials
June 16 - Get ready for a new wave of clinical trials in Schizophrenia: how Sites and Sponsors can avoid conceptual mistakes
June 16 - Accelerating Patient-Centric Clinical Trials Through Science-Based Planning, Delivery and Support
June 17 - Strategies to Educate and Support the Entire Patient Network in Rare Disease, Oncology and Complex Clinical Trials
June 20 - Advancing Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Trials Through Innovative Imaging Endpoints
June 25 - Pregnancy Safety Studies: Driving Quality and Efficiency with Real-World Evidence
June 25 - Oncology Clinical Development: Optimizing Value Through Implementation of a Patient-Centric, Holistic Endpoint Strategy
June 26 - Integrating Patient-Centric Sample Collection into Clinical Trials
June 30 - CNS Trials with Sensors to Capture the Full Picture
June 30 - Strategies That Drive Effective Signal Detection in Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials
June 30 - Advancing MASLD/MASH Clinical Trials: The Role of Non-Invasive Diagnostics
COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR
June 17 - Real World Data-Driven Insights: Unlocking Value Across the Drug Development Lifecycle
June 17 - Real-World Clinical Data: Strengths, Challenges and Use Cases
June 18 - From Fragmented to Fluid: A Deep Dive into Claims Data Innovation
June 20 - Beyond Surveys: How to Leverage Patient Communities for Real-World Evidence
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
June 9 - Accelerating Drug Development by Operationalizing Patient Insights
June 11 - Navigating IDE and IVDR Requirements in Drug Development
June 12 - Driving Agility in Drug Discovery: Integrating Predicted and Empirical Data
June 13 - Exploring Peptide In-Vitro ADME Properties: From Natural Peptides to Synthetic Analogues
June 23 - Fueling Target Protein Degradation Drug Discovery: In Vitro Evaluation and Synthesis Strategies
June 23 - AI in Bioinformatics: Overcoming Pitfalls in Statistical, ML and Generative AI Approaches
June 25 - Drug Discovery Beyond Rule of Five: ECCS Class 3 and 4 Strategies
June 26 - Challenges and Opportunities in High Concentration Formulation Development and Delivery Systems for Subcutaneous Administration
FOOD
June 4 - Future of Baking: Meeting Consumer Demands
June 12 - Faba Beans: Solutions in Baked Goods and Dairy-Free Applications
HEALTHCARE
June 25 - Advancing Clinical Performance with AI-Powered Conversational Intelligence in Healthcare
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
June 12 - Strategies for Sustainable Purification of Peptides Using Flash Chromatography
MEDICAL DEVICE
June 24 - Enable Your Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Procedure with High-Strength, Colorful, and Sustainable UHMWPE Fiber Materials
PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION
June 4 - Patients First: Revolutionizing Patient Recruitment in a Dynamic Landscape
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
June 3 - From Bench to Scale: Scaling Biodegradable mRNA Lipid Nanoparticle for Clinical Success
June 4 - Future-Proofing CLD Workflows: Leveraging Automation for Scalable Growth and Product Consistency
June 5 - Enhancing Process Control: How Multi-Use Sensors Can Elevate Single-Use Facilities
June 10 - Ensuring Data Integrity in Manufacturing: A Customer Perspective on Analytical Instruments and Osmometers
June 10 - Future-Proofing GxP: Strategic Investments and Validation Best Practices for CDMOs Amid Emerging Health Authority Regulations
June 18 - Peptide Aggregation in Manufacturing: Mechanisms, Challenges and Case Studies
PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION
June 24 - Leveraging ISO IDMP for Smarter Regulatory Processes in the EU
