Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for March 2024

BIOMARKERS

March 26 - Clinical Use of Blood Biomarkers in the Era of Disease Modifying Treatments for Early Symptomatic Alzheimer's Disease

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

March 6 - Development of CAR-T Cells for T-ALL Targeting CCR9

March 7 - Navigating Early Cell Therapy Development: The Journey to First-in-Human Studies

CLINICAL TRIALS

March 13 - Clinical Outcome Assessments (COAs) and Copyright: Bridging the Gap Between Practice and Copyright law, Where Are We Today?

March 13 - Top Clinical Trial Supply Trends of 2024 and How to Meet and Exceed Them

March 14 - The AI Revolution in Clinical Research: Next-Gen Precision Patient Matching

March 19 - eCOA in Clinical Trials: Trends for Today and Tomorrow

March 20 - A Bespoke Central Lab Model to Support Vaccine Trials

March 20 - Sample Size Re-Estimation: Risk Mitigation at the Planning Stage

March 21 - Benefits of Utilizing Early Precision QT and Artificial Intelligence-Powered Data Quality Assessments in Early Phase Trials

March 25 - Digital Clinical Trials: Avoiding Pitfalls with Intelligent Study Design

March 25 - Observational Research and its Pursuit: Using Technology to Unlock RWE

March 27 - Community-Based Research: A New Frontier of Sites and the Benefits for Clinical Trials — Part 1

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

March 19 - Development Strategy for Early-Stage Assets: The Commercial-Clinical Handshake

March 19 - Transform Customer Engagement with NextGen Above-Brand Capabilities

March 22 - Navigating the Complexity of Real-World Healthcare Data: Choosing the Right Tools At the Right Time

March 28 - Early Access Programs: Adding Value to EU Commercialization Strategy

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

March 21 - Cyclic Peptide Synthesis for Drug Discovery: Uses, Benefits and Challenges

March 21 - Psychedelic Therapy: Is the Future of Mental Healthcare Finally Here?

March 27 - Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Next-Generation Linker Technology for IND Submissions

FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH

March 5 - AI-Powered Revolution in Life Sciences Translation

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

March 6 - Cryo-EM: Visualizing Biomolecules with High-Throughput Single Particle Analysis

March 20 - Droplet-based Whole Genome Amplification: Successfully Sequencing Minute Amounts of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis DNA

MEDICAL DEVICE

March 5 - Infectious Disease Diagnostics for Influenza, RSV and SARS-CoV-2

March 13 - Cutting Edge Data Reveals Improved Sensitivity of PD Motor Progression with Wearable Sensors

March 14 - The MedTech Horizon: Exploring the Frontier of Cardiovascular Device Development in Heart Failure

PHARMACEUTICAL

March 25 - Particulate Control in Pharmaceuticals: Safeguarding Products and Patients

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

March 22 - Transformative Future of ATMPs: Healthcare Reimagined

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

March 6 - Navigating the Investigational New Drug (IND) Application Process

March 26 - Practical Guidance for Successful Global Regulatory Submissions: Understanding FDA and PMDA Data Standards Requirements

