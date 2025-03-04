Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for March 2025

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biotech, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, digital health, drug discovery & development, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, pharma, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and pharmaceutical regulation.

BIOTECH

March 31 - Enhancing Antibody Therapeutics Through Precision Glycoengineering

CLINICAL TRIALS

March 7 - Tracking Participant Safety in Vaccine Clinical Trials

March 13 - Site-Centric Strategies to Fast-Track Study Startup

March 19 - Overcoming Challenges in Clinical Trial Completion

March 19 - Best Practices for Operationalizing Global, Early-Phase Oncology Trials

March 25 - Implementing digital health technologies for patient-centred trials

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

March 10 - Complexity to Clarity: Using Multi-Modal Data To Drive Commercial Success

March 28 - Key Strategies for Successful Orphan Drug Launch in Europe

DIGITAL HEALTH

March 26 - Innovation Labs: Accelerating Innovation at the Intersection of Pharmaceutical Research and Digital Health

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

March 4 - Early Glycan Screening: Key to High-Quality Biologics Development (Broadcast 1)

March 4 - Early Glycan Screening: Key to High-Quality Biologics Development (Broadcast 2)

March 24 - Exploratory Pathology in Action: Advancing Nonclinical Drug Development Across Therapeutic Areas

March 27 - Critical Role of Expert Pathology Networks in Biomarker Discovery and Translational Research

HEALTHCARE

March 10 - Rethinking Lupus: The Emerging Role of T Cells in SLE Pathophysiology and Diagnostics

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

March 13 - Streamlined Accessioning with Comprehensive Labware Labeling

March 25 - Improving Lab Compliance and Efficiency with Advanced Laboratory Information Management Systems

MEDICAL DEVICE

March 5 - Revolutionizing Medical Devices with Hydrophilic Vascular Coatings: Advancing Patient Care and Performance

PHARMA

March 31 - Innovations in Nucleic Acid Chemistry: Bridging Synthesis, Function and Therapeutic Frontiers

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

March 6 - Leveraging The Principles of Pharma 4.0 to Enhance Preventative Maintenance

March 19 - Enhancing Efficiency and Safety in Upstream Biomanufacturing

March 26 - Smart Solutions for Bioprocessing: Accelerating Results Using Cloud-Connected Hardware

March 26 - Nanopore Sequencing for RNA Vaccines and Therapeutics: Advancing Drug Development and Quality Control

March 27 - Principles for Sustainable Flash Chromatography: Reducing, Reusing and Optimizing for a Greener Workflow

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

March 11 - AI-Driven Quality and Compliance: Transforming Enterprise Quality Management

March 20 - The Evolving Global AI Regulatory Landscape: Recent Developments and Practical Insights for Clinical Trials

March 28 - GCP ICH E6 R3 Unveiled: Navigating the Evolving Roles of Sponsors and CROs

