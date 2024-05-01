Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for May 2024

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, food, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device and pharma manufacturing & supply chain.
TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
CELL AND GENE THERAPY
May 1 - Fully Automated cGMP Cell Therapy Manufacturing on Cellares' Cell Shuttle Platform
May 1 - Adoptive Cell Therapy: Exploring and Influencing Heterogeneity of TILs and CAR T Cells
May 14 - Cell and Gene Therapy Development: Characterization of Cellular Source Material
CLINICAL TRIALS
May 2 - Electronic Health Records to Electronic Data Capture: Enhancing the Data Journey in Oncology Clinical Trials
May 3 - Are You Ready for EHR eSource in Clinical Trials? Lessons From the Field
May 7 - Strategies for Biomarker-Driven Sub-population Optimization in Clinical Trials
May 7 - Solving Unmet Needs in GLP1 Cardiometabolic Clinical Trials: Novel Approaches to Digital Data Capture and Patient Retention
May 8 - Key Considerations for Cell Therapy Trials Beyond Oncology
May 9 - Get Your Study Enrolled – Designing Your Impairment Protocol to Prevent Challenges
May 13 - Clinical Trials in Australia: Recommendations for Maximizing Collaboration between China and Australia
May 13 - Improving Patient Recruitment Through Enhanced Data Visibility
May 14 - Optimizing Site Selection to Increase the Efficiency and Quality of Clinical Trials
May 14 - Strategies for Global Clinical Trials: Clinical Research Without Borders
May 15 - Importance of Pre-Planning for Successful Clinical Trials
May 16 - Accelerating Clinical Development through Design, Diversity & Digitalization in Oncology and Beyond
May 16 - A Holistic Approach to Parkinson's Disease Endpoint Data Collection: Efficacy, Safety and Quality of Life
May 16 - Designing Patient-Centric Trials on a Budget: A Quantitative Framework
May 23 - Navigating the Landscape of Complex & Adaptive Oncology Trials: Key Challenges & Solutions
May 23 - Is Clinical Supply the Weakest Link in Your Chain?
May 28 - Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic (PKPD) Data Analysis and Sample Tracking
May 28 - Women's Health Awareness Month: The Evolving Women's Health Clinical Development Landscape
May 30 - Optimizing eCOA and IRT – Empowering the Modern Clinical Trial
COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR
May 22 - Evidence Generation: Evolution and Future of Integrated Evidence Planning
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
May 2 - The Incretin Impact: A New Era in Metabolic Disease and Obesity Drug Development
May 7 - Reimagining the Translation from Biologics Discovery to Development
May 10 - Harnessing mRNA Immunization Strategy for Challenging GPCR Protein Antibody Discovery
May 22 - Opportunities and Considerations for Inhaled Biologics
May 28 - Advancing CGT Trial Ecosystems in the Asia-Pacific Region
May 29 - Unveiling Tomorrow's Cancer Solutions: A Deep Dive into Radiopharmaceuticals, Dosimetry, and AI Integration
May 30 - Generative AI in Life Sciences Industry: Ethics, Applications and Transformations
May 30 - Accelerating Clinical Translation of Antibody-Drug Conjugates with Hybrid AI
FOOD
May 15 - Unveiling the Hidden Threat: Mycotoxin Testing for Safeguarding Food Products
May 23 - Unlocking Evidence-Based Ingredients for Active Nutrition, Executive Function, eSports and Optimal Lifespan
HEALTHCARE
May 16 - Unlocking Success: A Deep Dive into Delivering Acute Care at Home
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
May 1 - NGS Strategies for Vaccine Development and Surveillance of Respiratory Viruses
May 21 - Hybrid LC-MS/MS Technology Becoming the New Norm in the Bioanalysis of Antibody-Drug Conjugates – Examples and Case Studies
May 22 - Cannabinoid Analysis: Challenges Caused by the Proliferation of THC Isomers and Analogues
MEDICAL DEVICE
May 8 - Best Practices for Developing End-to-End Cloud-Powered Medical Devices
May 17 - The Power of Clinical Data: Why Strategic PMCF Studies Matter
May 21 - Managing Biomarker/Companion Diagnostic (CDx) Programs with Pharma: A Diagnostic Company's Perspective
May 30 - Leveraging Active Diagnostic Stewardship Interventions to Optimize the Outcomes of Patients with Bacteremia
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
May 15 - Streamlining the mRNA Manufacturing Supply Chain: Challenges and Solutions Provided by CDMOs
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://www.xtalks.com/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected], https://www.xtalks.com/
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article