Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for May 2024

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

May 1 - Fully Automated cGMP Cell Therapy Manufacturing on Cellares' Cell Shuttle Platform

May 1 - Adoptive Cell Therapy: Exploring and Influencing Heterogeneity of TILs and CAR T Cells

May 14 - Cell and Gene Therapy Development: Characterization of Cellular Source Material

CLINICAL TRIALS

May 2 - Electronic Health Records to Electronic Data Capture: Enhancing the Data Journey in Oncology Clinical Trials

May 3 - Are You Ready for EHR eSource in Clinical Trials? Lessons From the Field

May 7 - Strategies for Biomarker-Driven Sub-population Optimization in Clinical Trials

May 7 - Solving Unmet Needs in GLP1 Cardiometabolic Clinical Trials: Novel Approaches to Digital Data Capture and Patient Retention

May 8 - Key Considerations for Cell Therapy Trials Beyond Oncology

May 9 - Get Your Study Enrolled – Designing Your Impairment Protocol to Prevent Challenges

May 13 - Clinical Trials in Australia: Recommendations for Maximizing Collaboration between China and Australia

May 13 - Improving Patient Recruitment Through Enhanced Data Visibility

May 14 - Optimizing Site Selection to Increase the Efficiency and Quality of Clinical Trials

May 14 - Strategies for Global Clinical Trials: Clinical Research Without Borders

May 15 - Importance of Pre-Planning for Successful Clinical Trials

May 16 - Accelerating Clinical Development through Design, Diversity & Digitalization in Oncology and Beyond

May 16 - A Holistic Approach to Parkinson's Disease Endpoint Data Collection: Efficacy, Safety and Quality of Life

May 16 - Designing Patient-Centric Trials on a Budget: A Quantitative Framework

May 23 - Navigating the Landscape of Complex & Adaptive Oncology Trials: Key Challenges & Solutions

May 23 - Is Clinical Supply the Weakest Link in Your Chain?

May 28 - Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic (PKPD) Data Analysis and Sample Tracking

May 28 - Women's Health Awareness Month: The Evolving Women's Health Clinical Development Landscape

May 30 - Optimizing eCOA and IRT – Empowering the Modern Clinical Trial

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

May 22 - Evidence Generation: Evolution and Future of Integrated Evidence Planning

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

May 2 - The Incretin Impact: A New Era in Metabolic Disease and Obesity Drug Development

May 7 - Reimagining the Translation from Biologics Discovery to Development

May 10 - Harnessing mRNA Immunization Strategy for Challenging GPCR Protein Antibody Discovery

May 22 - Opportunities and Considerations for Inhaled Biologics

May 28 - Advancing CGT Trial Ecosystems in the Asia-Pacific Region

May 29 - Unveiling Tomorrow's Cancer Solutions: A Deep Dive into Radiopharmaceuticals, Dosimetry, and AI Integration

May 30 - Generative AI in Life Sciences Industry: Ethics, Applications and Transformations

May 30 - Accelerating Clinical Translation of Antibody-Drug Conjugates with Hybrid AI

FOOD

May 15 - Unveiling the Hidden Threat: Mycotoxin Testing for Safeguarding Food Products

May 23 - Unlocking Evidence-Based Ingredients for Active Nutrition, Executive Function, eSports and Optimal Lifespan

HEALTHCARE

May 16 - Unlocking Success: A Deep Dive into Delivering Acute Care at Home

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

May 1 - NGS Strategies for Vaccine Development and Surveillance of Respiratory Viruses

May 21 - Hybrid LC-MS/MS Technology Becoming the New Norm in the Bioanalysis of Antibody-Drug Conjugates – Examples and Case Studies

May 22 - Cannabinoid Analysis: Challenges Caused by the Proliferation of THC Isomers and Analogues

MEDICAL DEVICE

May 8 - Best Practices for Developing End-to-End Cloud-Powered Medical Devices

May 17 - The Power of Clinical Data: Why Strategic PMCF Studies Matter

May 21 - Managing Biomarker/Companion Diagnostic (CDx) Programs with Pharma: A Diagnostic Company's Perspective

May 30 - Leveraging Active Diagnostic Stewardship Interventions to Optimize the Outcomes of Patients with Bacteremia

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

May 15 - Streamlining the mRNA Manufacturing Supply Chain: Challenges and Solutions Provided by CDMOs

