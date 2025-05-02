Xtalks Announces Its Life Science Webinar Calendar for May 2025

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, cell & gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, food, fundamental research, laboratory technology and pharma manufacturing & supply chain.
TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
BIOMARKERS
May 13 - Bridging the Gap in Seronegative Rheumatoid Arthritis: Unlocking the Diagnostic and Prognostic Potential of RA33 Autoantibodies
May 29 - Biomarker Solutions for Steatotic Liver Disease: Enabling Better Insights into MASH/MASLD Biology
CELL & GENE THERAPY
May 7 - Shifting Frontiers: Navigating the Evolution of Cell and Gene Therapies from Oncology to Autoimmune Studies
May 14 - Mastering Gene Therapy and Companion Diagnostics Trials: The EU Regulatory Playbook
May 29 - The Potential of Microfluidics Technology in Cell and Gene Therapy
CLINICAL TRIALS
May 1 - Adaptive by Design: How RTSM Powers Early-Phase Clinical Trial Success
May 6 - Overcoming Challenges in Psychiatry Clinical Research: Innovations in Patient Retention and Collaborative Care
May 7 - The Future of AI Analytics on Chronic Pain and Neurological DHTs in Clinical Research
May 9 - Optimizing Patient Adherence in Clinical Trials: The Science of Risk Identification and Personalized Digital Interventions
May 12 - Streamlining Clinical Trial Start-Ups: A Data-Driven Approach
May 13 - Innovations in Rave EDC: Enhancing the Clinical Trial Data Experience for Sites, Sponsors and CROs
May 13 - Breaking Free from SDR and SDV: The Case for Centralized Monitoring
May 15 - Driving Acceleration in Oncology Drug Development and Clinical Trials
May 16 - Early Phase Oncology Trials: Overcoming FDA Hurdles in the New Administration
May 20 - Implementing clinical outcome assessments in a patient-centered endpoint strategy
May 22 - Keys to Success in Clinical Trials: A Strategic Guide for Biotechs and Startups
May 27 - Driving Efficiency and Quality in Clinical Trials Through AI & Innovation
May 30 - Shaping the Future of Rheumatology Trials: Operational Strategies, Industry Trends and Breakthroughs in Cell and Gene Therapies
COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR
May 6 - Biotech Commercialization: Strategic Insights for Asset Development, Deal-Making and Market Access
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
May 5 - Harnessing AI in Pharmacovigilance: Using Technology as an Enabler Across the Clinical Development – Post-Marketing Continuum
May 14 - Qualification of Extractables and Leachables for Combination Products
May 20 - Beyond the Hype: Innovating Obesity Treatments for Real-World Impact
May 21 - Challenges and Opportunities in High Concentration Formulation Development and Delivery Systems for Subcutaneous Administration
May 23 - Metabolic and Alcohol Associated Liver Disease (MetALD/ALD): An Emerging Drug Development Field
May 28 - Importance of Highly Potent Molecules in Modern-Day Drugs
FOOD
May 28 - Reducing Labeling Risks: Applying Pharma's Compliance Playbook to Food Labeling
FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
May 9 - Unlocking the Future of Gene Editing: Key Concepts and Breakthroughs in CRISPR
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
May 8 - Enhancing mAb Platform Process using Membrane Affinity Chromatography for FIH Molecules
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
May 8 - Unlocking Efficiency: How Digitalization and AI are Redefining Biopharmaceutical Process Development
May 27 - Enabling Efficient Biomanufacturing Through Process Intensification
May 28 - Future of Biomanufacturing: AI-Driven Cell Line Development and Bioprocess Design
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://www.xtalks.com.
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article