Xtalks Announces Its Life Science Webinar Calendar for May 2025

BIOMARKERS

May 13 - Bridging the Gap in Seronegative Rheumatoid Arthritis: Unlocking the Diagnostic and Prognostic Potential of RA33 Autoantibodies

May 29 - Biomarker Solutions for Steatotic Liver Disease: Enabling Better Insights into MASH/MASLD Biology

CELL & GENE THERAPY

May 7 - Shifting Frontiers: Navigating the Evolution of Cell and Gene Therapies from Oncology to Autoimmune Studies

May 14 - Mastering Gene Therapy and Companion Diagnostics Trials: The EU Regulatory Playbook

May 29 - The Potential of Microfluidics Technology in Cell and Gene Therapy

CLINICAL TRIALS

May 1 - Adaptive by Design: How RTSM Powers Early-Phase Clinical Trial Success

May 6 - Overcoming Challenges in Psychiatry Clinical Research: Innovations in Patient Retention and Collaborative Care

May 7 - The Future of AI Analytics on Chronic Pain and Neurological DHTs in Clinical Research

May 9 - Optimizing Patient Adherence in Clinical Trials: The Science of Risk Identification and Personalized Digital Interventions

May 12 - Streamlining Clinical Trial Start-Ups: A Data-Driven Approach

May 13 - Innovations in Rave EDC: Enhancing the Clinical Trial Data Experience for Sites, Sponsors and CROs

May 13 - Breaking Free from SDR and SDV: The Case for Centralized Monitoring

May 15 - Driving Acceleration in Oncology Drug Development and Clinical Trials

May 16 - Early Phase Oncology Trials: Overcoming FDA Hurdles in the New Administration

May 20 - Implementing clinical outcome assessments in a patient-centered endpoint strategy

May 22 - Keys to Success in Clinical Trials: A Strategic Guide for Biotechs and Startups

May 27 - Driving Efficiency and Quality in Clinical Trials Through AI & Innovation

May 30 - Shaping the Future of Rheumatology Trials: Operational Strategies, Industry Trends and Breakthroughs in Cell and Gene Therapies

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

May 6 - Biotech Commercialization: Strategic Insights for Asset Development, Deal-Making and Market Access

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

May 5 - Harnessing AI in Pharmacovigilance: Using Technology as an Enabler Across the Clinical Development – Post-Marketing Continuum

May 14 - Qualification of Extractables and Leachables for Combination Products

May 20 - Beyond the Hype: Innovating Obesity Treatments for Real-World Impact

May 21 - Challenges and Opportunities in High Concentration Formulation Development and Delivery Systems for Subcutaneous Administration

May 23 - Metabolic and Alcohol Associated Liver Disease (MetALD/ALD): An Emerging Drug Development Field

May 28 - Importance of Highly Potent Molecules in Modern-Day Drugs

FOOD

May 28 - Reducing Labeling Risks: Applying Pharma's Compliance Playbook to Food Labeling

FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH

May 9 - Unlocking the Future of Gene Editing: Key Concepts and Breakthroughs in CRISPR

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

May 8 - Enhancing mAb Platform Process using Membrane Affinity Chromatography for FIH Molecules

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

May 8 - Unlocking Efficiency: How Digitalization and AI are Redefining Biopharmaceutical Process Development

May 27 - Enabling Efficient Biomanufacturing Through Process Intensification

May 28 - Future of Biomanufacturing: AI-Driven Cell Line Development and Bioprocess Design

