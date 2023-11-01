Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for November 2023

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, food, fundamental research, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, patient recruitment & retention, pharmaceutical, pharma manufacturing & supply chain, pharmacovigilance and preclinical.

BIOMARKERS

November 7- Spatial Protein and RNA Profiling: Seeing the Unseen in the Tumor Microenvironment

November 10- Leveraging Digital Biomarkers to Generate Real-World Physiological and Behavioral Data in CNS Clinical Studies

CLINICAL TRIALS

November 6- How to Prepare and Analyze your Lab Samples for Timely Clinical Decisions

November 6- FIH Trial Trends: How far we've come and where we're going with PK data

November 9- Interactive Response Technology User Support: Where eClinical Software and a Site-Centric Mindset Converge

November 10- Unique Sourcing Solutions to Optimize Time and Budget in Clinical Trials

November 13- ICON's World Children's Day

November 15- Accelerating Vaccines to Clinical Trials — A Toolkit for Efficacy, Safety and Bioanalytical Studies

November 16- The Voice of the Hematological Malignancy Patient: Are You Listening?

November 27- Artificial Intelligence at ICON: How a world-leading healthcare intelligence CRO is transforming the delivery of clinical trials

November 27- Psychedelics in Focus: Clinical Trials, Transformations and Regulations

November 28- Clinical Trial Computerised Systems and Electronic Data – Lessons Learned Implementing the New EMA Guideline

November 28- Clario's Oncology Webinar Series

November 28- Goal Attainment Scaling in Clinical Research and Practice: Insights from Experts

November 29- EU Clinical Trials Regulation and Clinical Trials Information System

November 29- Patient Centricity and Diversity: How to Design for Both in a World of Complex Clinical Trials

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

November 7- Data Collection in Continued and Early Access Programs: Value and Utility vs. Challenges

November 20- Optimizing Trade Operations and Patient Management for Better Outcomes

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

November 1- AI and DNA-encoded libraries Synergy: Transforming Drug Discovery

November 8- Quantitative Bioanalysis of Antibody-Drug Conjugates by Mass Spectrometry

November 10- Accelerating Drug Discovery by Hypothesis and Synthesis Management Platform

November 13- Early-Stage Pharmaceutical Product Development to Reach the Clinic Faster

November 16- Antibody-Drug Conjugates: IP and R&D Trends to Inform Innovation

November 20- Vaccine Clinical Development: Key Ingredients to Improve Efficiency

FOOD

November 15- Formulating for Gut Health with Bio Hemp Fiber Crisps

FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH

November 6- Life Science Regulatory Information Management Innovations in 2024

November 15- The Mind-bending Mushroom: Expanding Consciousness and Cultural Acceptance of Psychedelic Alkaloids as Medicinal Tools

HEALTHCARE

November 14- Technology-Enabled Solutions to Address Diabetes — The Largest Epidemic in Human History

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

November 2- Synthetic Co-Polymer Nanodisc Enabling Near-Native Membrane Protein Assays

November 3- Best Practices and Benefits of qPCR Automation

November 9- Quantifying Genetic Stability and Quality Control of Multiple Integrations of Orthogonal Transposases

November 10- Evolution of AI and Digitization in Precision Pathology and Image Analysis

November 17- Osmolality Analysis in Bioprocessing: From Theory to Practice

MEDICAL DEVICE

November 3- Medical Device Development and Market Strategy: Europe or US First? Or Both?

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

November 15- Patient Engagement in Clinical Trials: Beyond Recruitment to Long-Term Success

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

November 1- Building a Winning Life Science Eco-system – Leveraging the Quality Link between Platform, Processes and Patients

November 7- Busting 5 Digital Quality Management Myths

November 8- The Process of CDMO Selection for Antibody Development: Matching Capabilities to Need

November 21- Platform Manufacturing Processes for pDNA, mRNA, LNP and Fill/Finish in Clinical mRNA Therapies

November 22- Managing Multiple Complex Molecules in CDMO Projects

PHARMACEUTICAL

November 14- Optimizing Low GWP pMDI Sprays for Enhanced Performance & Sustainability

November 30- Facilitating Investment Decisions for Small to Midsize Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

PHARMACOVIGILANCE

November 30- Why outsourcing pharmacovigilance makes sense at an affiliate level

PRECLINICAL

November 2- EndoC-̒H5 Human Beta Cells in T1 and T2 Diabetes Models

