Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for November 2023

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, food, fundamental research, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, patient recruitment & retention, pharmaceutical, pharma manufacturing & supply chain, pharmacovigilance and preclinical.
TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
BIOMARKERS
November 7- Spatial Protein and RNA Profiling: Seeing the Unseen in the Tumor Microenvironment
November 10- Leveraging Digital Biomarkers to Generate Real-World Physiological and Behavioral Data in CNS Clinical Studies
CLINICAL TRIALS
November 6- How to Prepare and Analyze your Lab Samples for Timely Clinical Decisions
November 6- FIH Trial Trends: How far we've come and where we're going with PK data
November 9- Interactive Response Technology User Support: Where eClinical Software and a Site-Centric Mindset Converge
November 10- Unique Sourcing Solutions to Optimize Time and Budget in Clinical Trials
November 13- ICON's World Children's Day
November 15- Accelerating Vaccines to Clinical Trials — A Toolkit for Efficacy, Safety and Bioanalytical Studies
November 16- The Voice of the Hematological Malignancy Patient: Are You Listening?
November 27- Artificial Intelligence at ICON: How a world-leading healthcare intelligence CRO is transforming the delivery of clinical trials
November 27- Psychedelics in Focus: Clinical Trials, Transformations and Regulations
November 28- Clinical Trial Computerised Systems and Electronic Data – Lessons Learned Implementing the New EMA Guideline
November 28- Clario's Oncology Webinar Series
November 28- Goal Attainment Scaling in Clinical Research and Practice: Insights from Experts
November 29- EU Clinical Trials Regulation and Clinical Trials Information System
November 29- Patient Centricity and Diversity: How to Design for Both in a World of Complex Clinical Trials
COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR
November 7- Data Collection in Continued and Early Access Programs: Value and Utility vs. Challenges
November 20- Optimizing Trade Operations and Patient Management for Better Outcomes
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
November 1- AI and DNA-encoded libraries Synergy: Transforming Drug Discovery
November 8- Quantitative Bioanalysis of Antibody-Drug Conjugates by Mass Spectrometry
November 10- Accelerating Drug Discovery by Hypothesis and Synthesis Management Platform
November 13- Early-Stage Pharmaceutical Product Development to Reach the Clinic Faster
November 16- Antibody-Drug Conjugates: IP and R&D Trends to Inform Innovation
November 20- Vaccine Clinical Development: Key Ingredients to Improve Efficiency
FOOD
November 15- Formulating for Gut Health with Bio Hemp Fiber Crisps
FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
November 6- Life Science Regulatory Information Management Innovations in 2024
November 15- The Mind-bending Mushroom: Expanding Consciousness and Cultural Acceptance of Psychedelic Alkaloids as Medicinal Tools
HEALTHCARE
November 14- Technology-Enabled Solutions to Address Diabetes — The Largest Epidemic in Human History
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
November 2- Synthetic Co-Polymer Nanodisc Enabling Near-Native Membrane Protein Assays
November 3- Best Practices and Benefits of qPCR Automation
November 9- Quantifying Genetic Stability and Quality Control of Multiple Integrations of Orthogonal Transposases
November 10- Evolution of AI and Digitization in Precision Pathology and Image Analysis
November 17- Osmolality Analysis in Bioprocessing: From Theory to Practice
MEDICAL DEVICE
November 3- Medical Device Development and Market Strategy: Europe or US First? Or Both?
PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION
November 15- Patient Engagement in Clinical Trials: Beyond Recruitment to Long-Term Success
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
November 1- Building a Winning Life Science Eco-system – Leveraging the Quality Link between Platform, Processes and Patients
November 7- Busting 5 Digital Quality Management Myths
November 8- The Process of CDMO Selection for Antibody Development: Matching Capabilities to Need
November 21- Platform Manufacturing Processes for pDNA, mRNA, LNP and Fill/Finish in Clinical mRNA Therapies
November 22- Managing Multiple Complex Molecules in CDMO Projects
PHARMACEUTICAL
November 14- Optimizing Low GWP pMDI Sprays for Enhanced Performance & Sustainability
November 30- Facilitating Investment Decisions for Small to Midsize Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
PHARMACOVIGILANCE
November 30- Why outsourcing pharmacovigilance makes sense at an affiliate level
PRECLINICAL
November 2- EndoC-̒H5 Human Beta Cells in T1 and T2 Diabetes Models
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://www.xtalks.com.
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article