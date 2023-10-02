Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for October 2023

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, fundamental research, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, patient recruitment & retention, pharma manufacturing & supply chain, pharmaceutical regulation and preclinical.

BIOMARKERS

October 3- Precision Medicine and Alzheimer's Disease: Overcoming Biomarker Testing Barriers for Alzheimer's Disease Patients

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

October 5- Updates in Cell and Gene Therapy: Current Trends and Operational Considerations

October 16- Cell and Gene Therapy Clinical Trials' Regulatory Strategies and Safety Considerations

CLINICAL TRIALS

October 3- Clinical Sample Management: Expecting the Unexpected – How to Avoid Losing a Sample

October 4- Harnessing AI for Clinical Trial Workflow Management

October 6- Patient-Centric Clinical Trials: Strategies for Accelerated Enrollment, Data Insights and Trial Success

October 10- Understanding the Power of Patients: Examples of Patient Impact on Clinical Development

October 12- Advances in oncological imaging: Tumour growth rate modelling and radiomics

October 12- Keeping up with ClinOps: Why and how to expedite delivery

October 13- Incorporating the Patient's Voice in NASH Clinical Trials

October 18- Improve Data Reliability from MADRS and HAM-D Assessments in Clinical Trials: Scientific and Operational Recommendations

October 19- How AI is changing cancer research, the site perspective

October 26- A Step-by-Step Approach to eSource in Clinical Trials

October 27- Clinical Trial Risk Identification, Management and Reporting from Clinical Development to Marketing

October 30- The Evolution of GLP-1s in Patient-Centric Clinical Development

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

October 31- Fast, Faster, Fastest: Is It Time for Automated Model Building?

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

October 10- Drug Product Development: Challenges and Strategies for High-Potent and Low-Dosed Products

October 11- Model Informed Drug Development: Application to Project Optimus

October 16- EEG Analysis and Animal Behavior in CNS Drug Development

October 17- Covalent Drug Discovery: Basic Principles and Analysis of Current Patent Literature

October 18- Magic Rings — How to Solve Your Parenteral Formulation Challenges with Cyclodextrins

October 24- Drug Labeling Studies in Clinical Pharmacology: Recent FDA/EMA Updates

October 31- AI: Challenges, Opportunities and Impact for Drug Discovery Teams

FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH

October 3- Optimizing Sleep During Perimenopause and Beyond

October 6- Adaptive Immune Response in Narcolepsy Type 1

October 25- Underneath the Lost Kilos: Weight Loss in Metabolic Disease

HEALTHCARE

October 20- Beyond the Token: Why Your Healthcare Data and Integration Strategy Matters

October 23- How to Co-Design Your Solution with Patients

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

October 2- 4th Generation Lentiviral Vectors: An Improved Gene Delivery System

October 5- An Automated Peptide Synthesis and Purification Platform to Overcome Operational Complexity

October 6- Experiences with a Rapid Multiplex NAT System for Bloodstream Infections at a Tertiary Cancer Center

October 11- Exploring the Benefits of Parallel Multiplex Immunohistochemistry

October 13- dPCR, qPCR and RT-qPCR: Advantages and Challenges in Pre-clinical and Clinical Development

October 16- Cell-Free Riboswitches: Engineering and Applications

October 23- Mass-directed Fraction Collection in High Performance Liquid Chromatography

October 24- Managing Critical Lab Materials through Connected Digital Solutions

October 25- DNase-I Application for dPCR Treatments in AAV Workflows

October 27- Assay Platforms for PROTAC in Drug Discovery and Beyond

October 31- Somatic Mutations in Single-Cell Sequencing: Separating Signal from Noise

MEDICAL DEVICE

October 5- Are Sensors and Wearables Really the Future of Data Capture in Clinical Trials?

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

October 10- Taking a proactive and holistic approach to diversity assessment and planning

October 12- AI in Clinical Research: How to Maximize Efficiency and Patient Centricity

October 18- The Power of Community Engagement in Clinical Research

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

October 11- Upstream Process Development for Better Yield and Product Quality

October 19- 2023 RAPS Article of The Year: Addressing the Risks of Nitrosamine Contamination in Pharmaceuticals

October 30- USP 922: The Impact of Water Activity Testing on the Quality and Stability of Tablets and Capsules

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

October 20- Navigating the Future: The Evolution of REMS and the Path Ahead

PRECLINICAL

October 4- AI and Machine Learning with Advanced Preclinical Cancer Models for Improved Clinical Translation

October 30- AI in Biomedical Research: Regulatory & Technology Perspectives

