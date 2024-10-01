Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for October 2024

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, drug safety, food, fundamental research, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, patient recruitment & retention, pharmaceutical, pharma manufacturing & supply chain, pharmaceutical regulation and preclinical.

TORONTO, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech and medical device industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

BIOMARKERS

October 22 - Revolutionizing Biomarker Development: Automated Detection and Isolation of Extracellular Vesicles

October 23 - Operationalizing Innovative Biomarkers to Support Evolving Therapeutic and Diagnostic Landscape for Neurodegenerative Diseases

October 28 - Harnessing Biomarker Discovery and Implementation in Clinical Trials with Novel Liquid Biopsy mRNA Gene Signatures

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

October 29 - Expanding CAR T Beyond Oncology: Medical, Operational & Practical Considerations

CLINICAL TRIALS

October 1 - Continuous long term cardiovascular monitoring in clinical trials

October 3 - Developmental & Epileptic Encephalopathy (DEE) Trials: Optimizing Endpoints, Determining MCID, and Enhancing Trial Data Quality

October 3 - Challenges of Running Clinical Trials for Advanced Therapies and How to Overcome Them

October 7 - Diversity Action Plan Success: From Planning to Execution

October 7 - Multi-sponsor Pregnancy Exposure Registries: Physician, Scientific Advisory and Industry Insights

October 9 - Charting the Course: Strategies for Therapeutic Vaccine Study Success

October 10 - Innovative Approaches in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Clinical Research

October 10 - Improving Patient Experience: Optimizing Patient Payment Systems Through Collaboration

October 15 - Efficient Study Start-Up: Best Practices from a Clinical Site Network

October 16 - Psychiatric Drug Development: Digital Endpoint Solutions to Extract the Most Value from Your Clinical Study

October 18 - Mastering Scope 3 Emissions in Clinical Trials: Strategic Partnerships for Supporting Business-Critical Sustainability Plans

October 21 - Transforming Clinical Data Management with Clinical Data and Analytics Platforms

October 21 - Decentralized Clinical Trials: Helping Improve Efficiency in Clinical Research

October 24 - Dosimetry in clinical trials

October 25 - Streamlining Clinical Trials with Site Augmentation

October 25 - How Decentralized and Rapid NGS Testing Can Overcome Challenges in Oncology Trials

October 30 - Accelerating Psychiatry Clinical Trials Through a Patient-Centric Approach: Real Patients, Real Outcomes

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

October 10 - Harnessing Real-World Data for Strategic Provider Targeting and Early Patient Identification in Precision Medicine

October 25 - RWD to the Rescue: Solving R&D Challenges for Pharma Companies

October 30 - The Data Leader's Role in Measuring and Communicating the Value of Real-world Data

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

October 4 - Transforming Oncology Drug Development: Insights from Healthcare Providers on the Frontlines of Cancer Care

October 15 - Cracking Cirrhosis: Complexity of Chronic Liver Disease and Insights for Drug Development

October 29 - Empowering Scientific Breakthroughs: How Scientists Can Use AI and ML for Drug Discovery

October 31 - Advancing Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapies: Key Preclinical and Regulatory Strategies for Clinical Success

October 31 - Leveraging Functional Service Providers for Enhanced Efficiency in Drug Development

DRUG SAFETY

October 31 - AI Applications in Predictive Toxicology Supporting Safety Assessments

FOOD

October 16 - Well-deserved Rest: What is an Effective and Melatonin-free Solution to Improve Sleep Quality

October 16 - Harnessing Omega 3, 9 and 11 Fatty Acids and Cetylated Fatty Acids in Health and Nutrition

October 22 - Plant-based Proteins: Challenges and New Solutions

FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH

October 8 - Boost CRISPR Editing Efficiency Using Optimized sgRNA and HDR Template Design

October 9 - Sequencing Cells without Killing Them Using Subcellular Biopsies

October 9 - PROTACs: Breaking Boundaries in Drug Discovery

October 10 - Navigating Complexity: Tailoring Cell-Based Bioassays for Advanced Therapeutics

October 17 - Measuring Intact mRNA and 5' Capping Efficiency in One Assay

October 18 - Maximizing PK and ADA Evaluation Efficiency Using Cutting-Edge Rabbit Antibody Development Technology

October 23 - Considerations on the Evolving Testing Requirements for Environmental Fate Studies

October 30 - Unlocking CRISPR: Advances in Base Editing, Prime Editing and Future Applications

HEALTHCARE

October 2 - Leveraging AI and Automation to Streamline Clinical Care

October 29 - Unlocking New Paths for Cardiac Care: A Practical Guide to Implementing Echocardiogram Services

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

September 13 - Criticality of STAT Osmolality Testing: Identifying Toxic Alcohol Ingestion

September 16 - Enhancing NGS Sample Preparation from Sample to the Sequencer

September 30 - Exploring the Range of Electron Microscopes: Resolution, Size and Users

MEDICAL DEVICE

October 2 - Product Safety Compliance for Medical Devices According to the IEC 60601 Series

October 15 - Artificial Intelligence and Structured Data: Driving Process Efficiency for Medical Device Manufacturers

October 23 - Medical Device Safety: The Next Frontier

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

October 2 - Maximizing Patient Recruitment in Rare Neurological Clinical Studies

PHARMACEUTICAL

October 16 - Enhancing Lab Operations: Best Practices for Risk Mitigation and Preparedness Planning

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

October 1 - Optimizing Amorphous Solid Dispersions: Overcoming Scale-Up Challenges with Next-Generation Technologies

October 7 - Modular CMC Development for Antibodies: Deploying a Purpose-Designed Path to Clinic

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

October 3 - Pharmacovigilance in a Global Market: Key Compliance Strategies

October 15 - Changes to the FDA guidance on Data Monitoring Committees in clinical trials

October 22 - Embracing a Culture of Quality: Establishing and Maintaining Effective CRO Oversight

October 23 - Safety-focused from Start to Submission: A Story of Target Safety Assessment and ICH S1B (R1) Guidelines

PRECLINICAL

October 18 - Four-Step Preclinical Strategy to Tackle Cancer Drug Resistance

