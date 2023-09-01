Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for September 2023

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, food, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, patient recruitment & retention, pharmaceutical and pharma manufacturing & supply chain.

BIOMARKERS

September 27- Cancer Immunotherapy: Exploring Imaging as a Catalyst to Immune Response Prediction

CLINICAL TRIALS

September 5- Accurate Suicide Risk Detection with eC-SSRS Helps Ensure Safety of Trial Participants and Treatments in Oncology and Beyond

September 6- Covariate Adjustment in Randomized Clinical Trials Based on Latest FDA Guidance: Application to Composite Covariates

September 7- UAT and Risk Mitigation: Insights from Global RTSM Experts and Cutting-Edge Pharma

September 12- Pediatric Clinical Trials: Tackling Clinical and Therapeutic Development Challenges Head-On

September 12- Functional Service Provider: A Dynamic Method for Workforce Management During Economic Uncertainty

September 14- Optimizing Rare Disease Clinical Trials Through Patient Experience

September 14- Achieving Success in Neuroscience Clinical Trials: An Integrated CRO Approach

September 18- Harnessing the Value of Data to Maximize Your eClinical Assets

September 19- Advancing understanding of Long COVID: Leveraging patient perspectives with the Symptom Burden Questionnaire™

September 20- Clinical Trial Diversity: Harnessing the Power of Technology for More Inclusive Studies

September 21- The Innovations of Decentralized Clinical Trials

September 22- The Universal Language of Play: Improving Patient Engagement and Retention by Personalized Care in Pediatric Clinical Research

September 25- Respiratory Rare Disease Trials — Optimizing Diversity and Decentralization

September 26- The Forefront of Radiopharmaceuticals: History of ̑-Emitters with a Focus on Radiobiology, Physics and Clinical Considerations

September 26- Improving Study and CRO Oversight Plan through BIMO Findings

September 27- A Central Lab Perspective on Site and Patient Centricity: Going Beyond the Data

September 28- The Art of Decentralizing Pediatric Rare Disease Studies: Clinical Trials Suited for Daily Life

September 28- AI in Clinical Trials: Leveraging a Clinical Trial Intelligence Platform

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

September 26- Modernized Product Launch Training and Sales Enablement: Three Ways to Impact Your Bottom Line

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

September 1- Using AI in Drug Development to Enhance Preclinical Translatability

September 19- How Life Science Companies can Realize the Full Value of Their R&D Data

September 29- Global Pharma R&D Insights: Data Report from Leaders Around the World

FOOD

September 14- How Alternative Protein Drives a More Sustainable Food System

September 20- Enhancing the Consumer's "Alt Meat" Protein Experience

HEALTHCARE

September 15- Unleashing the Power of Play in a Child Centered Approach to Enhance Patient Experience

September 18- Perinatal Mood Disorders

September 25- The Reimagined Registry: Revolutionizing Patient Care and Research through Real-World Data

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

September 15- Enzyme Manufacturing and Optimization via an E. coli One-Stop Solution

September 15- Multiplex Immunohistochemistry Assays: Exploring Applications & Advantages

MEDICAL DEVICE

September 27- Combination Products: Critical Steps to Successfully Accelerate Time-to-Market

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

September 13- Serving Underserved Populations: Going Beyond Recruitment

PHARMACEUTICAL

September 6- Long-Acting Injectables (LAI): Microsphere Design, Development and Scale-up

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

September 8- Technological Innovations in Clinical Supply Chains: Maximizing End-to-End Visibility

September 13- Biomanufacturing Facility Design: The Impact of Annex 1 and Contamination Control Strategy

September 29- Computer Software Assurance for FDA-Regulated Industries

