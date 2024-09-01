Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for September 2024

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, drug safety, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and pharmaceutical regulation.

BIOMARKERS

September 4 - A New Paradigm in the Detection of Amyloid Pathology: The Emergence of Highly Accurate Blood Tests

September 16 - Advancing Oncology Care: The Evolving Role of Diagnostic Labs in Biomarker-Driven Therapies

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

September 17 - Next-Generation CAR-T Therapies: Optimizing Opportunities and Operationalizing Patient-Centric Oncology Clinical Trials

September 18 - Spatial Visualization of Capsid-Dependent Viral Tropism using RNAscope ISH Technology

CLINICAL TRIALS

September 5 - Advancing Precision Oncology: Radionuclide Conjugate and Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Development Strategies

September 6 - Sarcopenia: Changes and Challenges in Body Composition with GLP-1 Receptor Agonist-based Weight Loss Therapies

September 9 - Strategic Advantages of Early-Phase Oncology Clinical Development Across Australia and the USA

September 9 - Why Authenticity and Patient Voice Are Critical When Driving Clinical Trial Diversity

September 11 - Beyond Numbers: The Value of In-Trial Interview Data for Regulatory and Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Decision-Making

September 11 - Clinical Data Analysis: Avoiding Obstacles to Success

September 12 - How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Clinical Development

September 13 - Streamlining Clinical Trial Imaging Workflows: From Collection to Completion

September 16 - Shifting Ophthalmology Retina Market: Proactive Planning for Late-Stage Clinical Success

September 17 - Accelerating Clinical Product Development through Centralized Content Work Streams

September 17 - Advancing MS Clinical Trials: Integrating Medical Imaging, Precision Motion Analysis, and eCOA Data for Enhanced Outcomes

September 19 - Patient First: Enhancing Strategies for Effective Patient Engagement, Recruitment and Diversity in Clinical Trials

September 24 - Community-Based Research Series: Engaging New-to-Research Physicians within Community Healthcare

September 26 - Bridging the Gap: Direct-to-Patient Strategies to Support Diversity in Clinical Trials

September 30 - From Extra to Essential: Scaling Mobile Apps for Future-Proofed Patient Engagement and Universal Sponsor Adoption

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

September 5 - Driving Commercial Success for Precision Medicine: Understand the Market to Maximize Patient Identification and Therapy Adoption

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

September 4 - The Power of DNA Mutant Libraries: Accelerating Revolution in Research

September 9 - Enabling Clinical Programs Through Antibody Glycosylation

September 10 - Mastering the Art of Developing a Successful Bispecific Antibody

September 18 - Accelerating Neurodegenerative Clinical Drug Development with AI

September 19 - New Era of Obesity Drug Development

September 23 - Advancing Epilepsy Research: New Strategies for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy and Associated Comorbidities

September 27 - Global R&D Insights in Drug Development: Insights from Industry on the Future of Pharma

DRUG SAFETY

September 12 - Mastering RMPs and RMMs: Tech-driven solutions for patient safety

HEALTHCARE

September 20 - Digital Health Tools That Will Transform Cancer Treatment

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

September 13 - Criticality of STAT Osmolality Testing: Identifying Toxic Alcohol Ingestion

September 16 - Enhancing NGS Sample Preparation from Sample to the Sequencer

September 30 - Exploring the Range of Electron Microscopes: Resolution, Size and Users

MEDICAL DEVICE

September 12 - Changes are Coming to Prefilled Injectable Drug Delivery Systems

September 25 - Key Pathology Considerations for Successful Preclinical Medical Device Studies, from Protocol to Report

September 30 - Creating Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Technology in the Ever Changing Regulatory Environment

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

September 4 - Considerations for Oligonucleotide Therapeutics in CMC

September 11 - Advanced AAV Processing and Potency through Characterisation of Capsid and Payload Heterogeneity

September 26 - Quality by Design in mRNA Manufacturing

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

September 10 - Regulatory Submission Writing for NDA Success

September 20 - Medicare Part D Price Negotiation Update

September 24 - Compliance Risk in Technology: How Can IT and Quality Teams Root it Out

September 24 - The Journey to Approval: Navigating the Road from EoP2 to NDA Submission

September 25 - The New Era of Project Optimus: Implications for Oncology Development Strategy

