Xtalks Launches Its Talent Acquisition & Branding Bundle (TABB) to Revolutionize Recruitment in Life Sciences

"With TABB, we're offering a game-changing solution that synergizes education, engagement and employment strategies." Post this

Xtalks Spotlight: Go beyond traditional job descriptions and showcase your company's culture, values and initiatives in diversity, sustainability and more through a comprehensive video interview and marketing campaign.

Xtalks Life Science Podcast: Engage potential candidates with stories from your existing employees, offering a genuine look into what it's like to work at your company.

Xtalks Job Search Integration: Utilize our AI-powered F.A.CE. algorithm for targeted job postings, effortlessly connecting with the industry's most suitable candidates.

John Hughes, CEO of Xtalks, emphasizes the impact of TABB, saying, "With TABB, we're offering a game-changing solution that synergizes education, engagement and employment strategies. This is about providing a comprehensive toolkit for companies in the life sciences sector to not only attract but also retain the best talent by showcasing their unique culture and opportunities."

Xtalks is a leading community with hundreds of thousands of members in pharma/biotech, medical device, healthcare and food industry sectors. Established over 20 years ago, Xtalks is the trusted source for industry knowledge, professional development and digital life science content, making it the ideal platform for tapping into the world's top talent.

Ready to Transform Your Talent Acquisition Strategy?

TABB is more than a product — it's a strategic partnership to amplify your recruitment and branding efforts. Whether purchased as a bundle or individually, each component of TABB is designed to synergize with your talent acquisition strategies, ensuring that your organization stands out as an employer of choice in the life sciences community.

"TABB is not just about attracting talent; it's about creating a community where professionals in the life sciences can truly see the value and culture of potential employers," adds Hughes. This approach ensures that organizations not only appear as attractive workplaces but also resonate with the values and aspirations of top talent in the industry.

To learn more about TABB and how it can benefit your organization, visit Xtalks Talent Acquisition & Branding Bundle: Position Your Organization to Attract Elite Talent.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks