Xtalks Launches Xtalks Clinical Edge Magazine: Your Gateway to the Future of Clinical Research

Xtalks, a division of Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking magazine, Xtalks Clinical Edge. This magazine offers an exclusive look into the world of clinical trials, featuring interviews with key opinion leaders from renowned organizations. Xtalks Clinical Edge goes beyond the norm by presenting perspectives from pharmaceutical companies, patient advocacy groups and leading clinical research organizations, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the clinical trials community. The inaugural issue covers topics ranging from decentralized trials to innovative approaches for endpoint data collection, providing valuable insights for industry professionals and researchers alike.
TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xtalks, a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content for the global life science, medical device, healthcare and food industries, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new magazine, Xtalks Clinical Edge. This innovative publication offers an exclusive insight into the world of clinical trials, bringing together experts, key opinion leaders and pioneers in the field to shape the future of clinical research.
"We're thrilled to introduce Xtalks Clinical Edge, a new magazine that is designed to offer our readers a unique perspective on the ever-evolving landscape of clinical trials," said John Hughes, chief executive officer (CEO) of Honeycomb Worldwide Inc.
The first issue of the Xtalks Clinical Edge magazine offers a unique blend of insights and interviews with prominent figures from organizations such as the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative, the Decentralized Trials Research Alliance and the Mayo Clinic. These thought leaders share their perspectives and expertise, offering readers a comprehensive view of the ever-evolving landscape of clinical research.
In addition to featuring key opinion leaders, Xtalks Clinical Edge goes the extra mile by showcasing the viewpoints of pharmaceutical companies, patient advocacy groups and clinical research organizations. These diverse perspectives help foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the clinical trials community, ultimately driving excellence in clinical research.
The inaugural issue of Xtalks Clinical Edge covers a wide range of topics, including the impact of decentralized trials, methods to overcome operational challenges in complex trials, cutting-edge clinical trial technology and more. Whether you are a seasoned industry professional or an academic researcher, this magazine is your go-to resource for staying informed about the latest developments in clinical research.
"We invite readers to join the conversation and contribute their thoughts, questions and insights as we work together to shape the future of clinical trials. Xtalks Clinical Edge is more than just a magazine; it's a platform for collaboration and innovation in the field of clinical research," said John Hughes.
To explore the debut issue of Xtalks Clinical Edge magazine, please click here. And stay tuned for our next installment, slated for release in March 2024. Xtalks Clinical Edge is committed to providing valuable insights and information to professionals across the clinical research spectrum.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities.
