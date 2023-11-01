Xtalks Launches Xtalks Clinical Edge Magazine: Your Gateway to the Future of Clinical Research

"We're thrilled to introduce Xtalks Clinical Edge, a new magazine that is designed to offer our readers a unique perspective on the ever-evolving landscape of clinical trials," — John Hughes, CEO of Honeycomb Worldwide, Inc. Post this

The first issue of the Xtalks Clinical Edge magazine offers a unique blend of insights and interviews with prominent figures from organizations such as the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative, the Decentralized Trials Research Alliance and the Mayo Clinic. These thought leaders share their perspectives and expertise, offering readers a comprehensive view of the ever-evolving landscape of clinical research.

In addition to featuring key opinion leaders, Xtalks Clinical Edge goes the extra mile by showcasing the viewpoints of pharmaceutical companies, patient advocacy groups and clinical research organizations. These diverse perspectives help foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the clinical trials community, ultimately driving excellence in clinical research.

The inaugural issue of Xtalks Clinical Edge covers a wide range of topics, including the impact of decentralized trials, methods to overcome operational challenges in complex trials, cutting-edge clinical trial technology and more. Whether you are a seasoned industry professional or an academic researcher, this magazine is your go-to resource for staying informed about the latest developments in clinical research.

"We invite readers to join the conversation and contribute their thoughts, questions and insights as we work together to shape the future of clinical trials. Xtalks Clinical Edge is more than just a magazine; it's a platform for collaboration and innovation in the field of clinical research," said John Hughes.

To explore the debut issue of Xtalks Clinical Edge magazine, please click here. And stay tuned for our next installment, slated for release in March 2024. Xtalks Clinical Edge is committed to providing valuable insights and information to professionals across the clinical research spectrum.

