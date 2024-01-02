Xtalks Life Science Podcast: 2023 Year in Review and Outlook for 2024

With highly informative, engaging and insightful conversations, the podcast showcased and engaged with some trailblazing innovators and thought leaders in the life sciences. Post this

The Xtalks Life Science Podcast was pleased to host guests such as vaccine scientists Dr. Heather Platt and Dr. Ulrike Buchwald from Merck who discussed pneumococcal vaccination; Dr. Tania Kamphaus from the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) and patient advocate and founder of the non-profit NASH Knowledge Tony Villiotti who discussed advancements in blood-based biomarker tests for NASH; and Attorney Tope Leyimu who spoke about leading the proposed US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ban on hair relaxer products containing harmful chemicals, among many others.

In 2024, Ayesha and the editorial team will remain committed to bringing audiences timely, high quality life science content. They will continue covering a broad range of news and hot topics from the pharma, biotech and medical device industries. In 2024, the podcast hopes to have even more thought leaders, innovators and industry experts on the show.

There is a lot planned for the Xtalks Life Science Podcast in 2024 so stay tuned!

Tune into the Xtalks Life Science Podcast, which will resume on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, for continued news, conversations and insights!

The weekly podcast is available for streaming every Wednesday on Spotify, Apple, Google and wherever you stream podcasts. Subscribe to the Xtalks Life Science Podcast to never miss a new episode.

