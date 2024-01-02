Xtalks Releases Life Science Trends to Look Out For In 2024

the industry should start thinking about business models that have a prevention-based approach, as opposed to current treatment-based models. Post this

AI and Machine Learning — Transforming Drug Development: Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are transforming life sciences research by enabling rapid and accurate analysis of massive biological data, with applications in drug discovery, disease pattern prediction and personalized treatment plans.

Jo Varshney, CEO of VeriSIM Life, told Xtalks that AI's role in accelerating medical research and drug development will include helping improve clinical trial success rates and reducing risk by predicting drug efficacy and adverse events before a drug even enters human trials. The increasing integration of AI in drug development is also being recognized by regulatory bodies, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It's an exciting time for AI in drug development but challenges remain in translating AI-enhanced drug candidates into clinical success.

CRISPR Gene Editing Therapeutics: CRISPR/Cas-9 gene editing technology achieved a milestone this year with the FDA's approval of the first CRISPR-based therapy for sickle cell disease. The therapeutic, Casgevy, was jointly developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics.

There are a number of other companies, including Editas Medicine, Intellia Therapeutics and others co-founded by CRISPR pioneers, that are advancing CRISPR treatments for diseases such as inherited blindness and cancer. These efforts, at various stages of research and clinical trials, signal a promising future for CRISPR therapies, with more innovations and approvals anticipated in 2024.

Next Generation Health Wearables with Medical Accuracy: The global wearable medical devices market, valued at $73.77 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $428.92 billion by 2030, driven by a focus on devices with medical relevance beyond just health and wellness. MindMics CEO Anna Barnacka, leveraging her experience as a NASA Einstein Fellow, is innovating in the field with a wireless earbud heart health monitor that uses infrasonic hemodynography for precise heartbeat measurements. She says the health wearables industry will see a trend and shift towards medically accurate wearables amid strong consumer demand for more insightful health monitoring. Additionally, the industry should start thinking about business models that have a prevention-based approach, as opposed to current treatment-based models.

Stay tuned for all of the latest trends and news in the life sciences in 2024 through our articles, video content, webinars and the Xtalks Life Science Podcast. To learn more about Xtalks' Life Science Trends for 2024, check out Life Science Trends to Look Out for in 2024.

